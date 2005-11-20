2005 Children's Champion Awards: A Salute to Six Heroes
It was a night to be inspired and uplifted. On November 9, 2005, Child magazine hosted its third annual Children's Champion Awards, celebrating the accomplishments of six incredible individuals who have truly made a difference in children's lives. The honorees -- Linda Ellerbee, producer, writer, and host of Nick News; G. Denman Hammond, M.D., founding president of CureSearch National Childhood Cancer Foundation; Francisco J. N??ez, founder and artistic director of the Young People's Chorus of New York City; Samuel B. Ross Jr., Ph.D., founder and executive director emeritus of Green Chimneys Children's Services; Marlo Thomas, national outreach director of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; and Joe Torre, founder and chairman of the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation -- were a diverse group of individuals with one common bond: a deep commitment to make the world better for kids.
They were introduced by prominent presenters who are celebrated for their own remarkable achievements: Marian Wright Edelman, founder of the Children's Defense Fund; Rosanne Cash, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter; Phil Donahue, Emmy Award-winning talk show host; Soledad O'Brien, co-anchor of CNN's American Morning; and Stone Phillips, principal anchor of Dateline NBC. When childhood cancer survivor Amy Dilbert, who is alive today because of Dr. Hammond's work, introduced the renowned cancer specialist, there were few dry eyes in the audience.
"I've discovered that something magical happens when you bring together in one room, in one space, so many people who are deeply and passionately committed to caring about children," said Child magazine's editor in chief, Miriam Arond, who noted that "it's important to celebrate the individuals who are dedicating themselves to improving children's lives."
The night ended with a special performance by the internationally acclaimed Young People's Chorus of New York City, led by N??ez. The children sang a Dominican folk song called "Guayacanal," then "Take the A Train," followed by Gershwin's "'S Wonderful." The kids sang, "'S wonderful! 'S marvelous! That you should care for me!" as the adults in the audience cheered them on and envisioned a brighter future for all children.
