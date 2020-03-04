Saving Money

Learn the basics for saving money with these expert tips for reducing debt, lowering bills, and finally saving for your future.

Is It Better to Rent or Buy a Family Home?
Sorting through this major life question is no easy task. Here are some questions and tips from experts to help your family reach a decision.
How Much Mortgage Can My Family Afford?
Uncertain how much of a monthly mortgage payment your family's budget can accommodate? Here are some of the ways to get to the bottom of that question.
Is Rent-To-Own An Affordable Way to Buy a Family Home?
Well, not exactly. There are two sides to rent-to-own agreements: The first is what is advertised to attract homebuyers; the second is the truth about costs and contracts. Here's the skinny on both.
5 Budget-Friendly Travel Experiences That Teach Kids About Climate Change
Teaching young children to care about the planet so that they grow into adults who continue to do so is a critical task for parents. Immersive travel is one of the best ways to accomplish that goal.
Should You Buy Used or New Baby Gear? A Guide to Expiration Dates
It's no secret that preparing for a baby is expensive. But before you buy something second-hand, make sure you've researched expiration dates and other safety concerns.
How To Celebrate the Holidays Without Buying Your Kids a Bunch of Gifts
Is it possible to still celebrate the spirit of the season without consumerism? Read on for ideas on how to have a gift-free holiday season (without inciting war at home).
Do You Or Your Child Qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness?
The Biden Administration's temporary rule changes to the PSLF program are poised to impact hundreds of thousands of borrowers.
11 Cheap (Or Free) Winter Activities To Do With Kids
Thrifty moms share some of their favorite budget-friendly ways to keep the kids engaged and entertained—both indoors and outside.
Why It's Important to Pay Yourself First as a Single Parent
I'm My Parents' Retirement Plan: How the 'Sandwich Generation' is Providing Financial Support for Their Kids AND Parents
How to Teach Your Kids to Make Money Decisions That Benefit the Planet
Things Financial Advisors Want You To Know About Having a Baby

Polite Ways to Say 'No' to Donation and Fundraising Requests

Overwhelmed by school fundraisers and can't contribute? Here are ways to politely decline requests that don't align with your family's financial priorities at the moment.

Baby Registry Tips for Budget Moms
Baby Showers Save Adoptive Parents Major Money—It's Time We Normalize Them
Baby Items to Buy Used—for Major Savings
9 Baby Items You Don't Really Need to Buy
The Most and Least Expensive States to Raise a Child
Most Parents Say They Might Use Retirement Savings to Pay for Kids' College—Here's What to Do Instead
6 Money-Saving Strategies For Parents On A Budget
3 Reasons Budget Airlines Are Not Worth It For Families
7 Low-Cost, Super Healthy Veggies to Add to Your Kids' Meals
Here Are the Ways You Save on Disney Travel When Booking With Costco
Newborn Items You Don't Actually Need to Buy
4 Apps to Track Clothing and Household Donations for Tax Write-Offs
8 Ways to Reduce Financial Anxiety for Single-Income Families
6 Ways to Save on Dental Care
How to Make the Most of Your Family Road Trip Without Going Broke
Durable Kid-Friendly Decor That Will Save Parents Money in the Long Run
5 Clever Ways to Save for College That Don't Involve a 529 Plan
The 6 Best Budgeting Apps for Parents
6 Job Perks Parents Should Ask About
Here Are the Top 5 Most Affordable and Best Online Colleges
How To Make-and Stick to-a Family Budget
How to Break Bad Money Habits You Learned From Your Parents
The First Shopping Site for Kids Is Here-but Is It a Good Idea?
Why Is It so Difficult For Couples, Including Parents, to Talk About Finances?
Favorite Fall Hotels with Kid-Focused Programming That Won't Blow Your Budget
