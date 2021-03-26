Nursery Theme Ideas That Will Save You Money in the Long Run

Keeping things neutral can seem boring, but it allows for so much more flexibility within the nursery, and really makes that patterned pillow or colorful mobile pop. Neutral colors work for any gender, any age, and keeps the focus on your child and their likes and style. Neutrals make for an excellent base to build off of, and finding items that pull double duty and also grow with your child means less clutter to clean up. And let’s be real, who doesn’t want less mess?

Home organization guru Jen Rowe of NEAT Method Toronto acknowledges that toys will change over time, but advises, “Use neutral tones that aren’t age-specific. Patterns and characters are more age-based, and kids’ styles and tastes change over time. What might be ‘right’ for what you have in mind for your kids’ room could be not what they like in a year. But neutral colors and patterns are things that have style longevity.”

The Tonie Box is a neutral colored, screen-free sound machine that doubles as a no-parent-required bedtime story factory as your baby turns into a toddler, with more advanced stories for older kiddos.