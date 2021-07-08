Meet the Moms Working to Increase Black Women's Net Worth

The gender and racial pay gaps are real. These Black moms are working to ensure that Black women, especially parents, recognize their worth—and have the tools to earn.

The sudden 2020 awakening of hiring managers to the plight of the Black woman seeking work—and the publicity around the financial inequities Black women have faced since the country's beginnings—have actually opened up the door to greater opportunities and well deserved support of Black women across all aspects of business and money. (Finally.)

Make no mistake about it: Black women have been exceptional. Despite hurdles from institutional racism, lack of access to opportunities, and pay inequities, Black women have always managed to make a way out of no way, even though we shouldn't have to.

And Black mothers have had to be especially resourceful; after all, raising children and taking care of households while being paid an average of 38% less than white men is no easy feat. And yet time and time again, Black moms get it done.

Fortunately, Black women now have more support than ever to support their financial growth. Big corporations and brands are creating initiatives specifically to help Black women earn more wealth, and it's beautiful to see. Who's leading the charge in the financial advancement of Black women, though? Other Black women, of course.

As Tiffany D. Brown, a business coach who helps executive women transition to entrepreneurship says, "Every day we watch other Black women build their net worth, and we know that it is possible for us, too. Representation matters, and seeing other Black women build their net worth is motivating and inspiring."

From giving Black moms the tools to invest in the stock market, to helping them start businesses and get better-paying jobs, these three women—who are moms themselves—are taking their expertise in earning and growing money, and doing the best thing they can do with that expertise: teaching other Black moms how to build wealth, too.