9 Secondhand Sites We Love

From baby gear to maternity clothes, these websites that let shoppers buy and sell used goods are are our top picks when it comes to saving money and recycling things you’re ready to get rid of.

You’re probably familiar with the perks of buying secondhand. Save money, reduce waste, repeat! But it’s not always that easy deciphering trusted places to buy and sell online. From used clothes to household items, we did the research for you so you know which websites have our stamp of approval.

1. Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace makes it convenient to shop your neighbor’s castoffs, from antique furniture to strollers, bikes, camping gear, and more. Dana Dore, the blogger behind Adored House, in Farmingdale, New Jersey, says she prefers Facebook because she can check out the person’s profile and how they’re rated as a buyer and/or seller. “There’s just something about being able to put a face to the name,” says Dore. And that high-tech Facebook algorithm works in your favor, adds Brianna Heiligenthal. “I search for Toy Story–themed toys so often that now they pop up at the top of my feed,” she says.

2. Chairish

Chairish offers an eclectic, well-curated collection of secondhand furnishings, searchable by style (mid-century, contemporary, boho chic) and easily sorted by category. There’s no kid-dedicated filter, but don’t let that be a deterrent. Go to chairish.com/style/childrens to find things like mini-me rattan chairs as well as vintage bentwood rockers, old schoolhouse desks, and brass unicorn bookends.

3. Etsy

Etsy is not just for crafts: Estate-sale and flea-market shoppers post treasure troves of vintage finds that they’re looking to flip. Search for vintage books, wooden blocks, metal trucks, doll cribs, and mini enamel pots and pans. Unearth unique clothing for kids, such as overalls, fisherman sweaters, and smocked dresses, plus décor like paint-by-number art, wool Pendleton blankets, and pendants.

4. Depop

Depop is an app for the generation raised on Instagram, making it easy for teens and adults to flip through thrift offerings on a cell phone. Track items for sale by size and brand. Depop also serves up emerging designers selling original looks, so it’s possible to find something that no one else has. Free; iOS and Android

5. reCrib

reCrib also offers noncrib items such as high chairs, jogging strollers, and gliders without the usual eye-popping price tags. This site allows parents to search by category, brand, model, and color within their zip code. There’s even an option to arrange for a delivery via TaskRabbit, and the site offers a return policy.

6. Kidizen

Kidizen is a parent-to-parent app offering everything from women’s and children’s clothing and accessories to décor, toys, books, and baby gear, such as diaper bags and bibs. Search by size and brand, and by condition, too, ranging from “new with tags” to “play condition.” The maternity department includes such short-term essentials as pumping and nursing bras. Free; iOS and Android

7. Motherhood Closet

Motherhood Closet invites expecting mothers to shop by style and designer. Or choose a grab bag for $125 with 10 items selected based on a list of criteria. Final option: Get a rental membership ($150 for one month, $450 for all nine months) that gets you 15 gently used items at a time and unlimited swapping. Later you can consign maternity clothes here.

8. thredUP

thredUP is a one-stop shop for clothing, ranging from basic to high-end brands, and including maternity and kids’ clothes. thredUP also offers gently used accessories including shoes, belts, backpacks, handbags, and sunglasses. Save time by setting filters for preferred sizes and brands, with an option to receive email notifications when new matches are added. Baby outfits start around $3, and a pair of kids’ shoes can be just $5. Returns accepted within 14 days of delivery.

9. Poshmark

Poshmark has some 25 million items, ranging from household goods and art to clothing and pet supplies. Like eBay, Poshmark is consumer to consumer, so you’ll need to sort through the user-generated photos. The site verifies luxury brands, like Chanel, for authenticity.

A version of this article originally appeared in Parents magazine's June 2020 issue as "9 Secondhand Sites We Love - Side bar in The Secondhand Revolution."