Whether you prefer an intuitive app or smart resource for printable coupons, you won't want to miss these online coupon resources for speedier savings.

Let's be real: Who has time to flip through newspaper inserts for coupons each week? Thankfully, there are a plethora of popular coupon sites and apps that make it simple to swipe or click and instantly save big bucks. Whether you prefer a site that will automatically apply savings codes to your favorite shops, you're an old school lover of printables, or you're all about cash back, there's a platform that suits you. Here's a roundup of our favorite coupon sites and apps for families.

Best Printable Coupon Sites

If you don't have this week's newspaper handy, or if you're looking for extra savings, printable coupons can be a great resource. You can find both local store deals and national manufacturer's coupons any day of the week. Before you print, though, check your store's coupon policy to make sure they accept printables, and that you can use them in conjunction with newspaper coupons.

Money Saving Mom offers more than just a comprehensive coupon database. You can also use the site to find daily deals on products and services, online savings for drugstores, a preview of each Sunday's coupon inserts, and weekly freebies and giveaways.

Erin Klones, a mom from Seattle, Washington, swears by the mega-site CouponMom.com. "If I'm wondering if there's a coupon for a product I need, I'll just go to Coupon Mom and search for that item," she says. "The site will tell me if there was a coupon in the newspaper for that week, if there's a printable coupon for that product, or if any local stores have that product on sale."

On SmartSource.com, just enter your zip code, and you'll immediately find a list of coupons that are valid in your area.

P&G everyday offers printable and digital coupons on a variety of their household and beauty products from Bounty to Charmin and Always.

Coupons.com is a huge database of printable national manufacturers' coupons, local coupons, coupon codes, and savings card deals. You can also use its app, which allows you to link your store loyalty cards to your Coupons.com account. You can browse through hundreds of free grocery coupons by store and add them. Then, you'll either save at checkout or get cash back with a receipt, and the money goes into your PayPal account ASAP.

Best Grocery Coupon Sites

The go-to grocery coupon app, SavingStar features 70,000 locations and allows you to activate rebates before you shop. Then, when you reedeem a rebate or make an Always On purchase, you earn a SavingStar reward. Your cash rewards will be automatically sent to your SavingStar account. Once your SavingStar account balance reaches $20, you can cash out.

By using the Fetch Rewards app, your grocery shopping can lead to racking up points that can be redeemed for gift cards. "Fetch Rewards works with a few different brands than Ibotta does so it might be best to use both apps to maximize your savings," explains Michael Outar, the owner of the personal finance website Savebly.com. "You will get access to a lot of coupons as well as getting points for making purchases. Fetch Rewards also has this cool feature where you can build your grocery list within the app, and they will find the best deals for you."

Krazy Coupon Lady is a powerful coupon aggregator that will find the best coupons and deals on a variety of grocery store and every day essentials.

Best Coupon Sites to Use While You Shop

RetailMeNot offers savings codes that can be applied when you're shopping on your favorite store's site, as well as in-store printables on everyday items like Tide.

Giving Assistant allows you to save when you shop online at over 6,000 brands while raising donations for 1.7 million nonprofits like Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The web-based platform offers coupons and cash back options. Their convenient browser button alerts shoppers when they're browsing a cashback eligible site, and it automatically loads the latest promo codes, so you don't have to click away to get your savings code.

Coupon Sherpa is a resource for electronic grocery, home, and retail coupons. You can download their app to your smartphone for savings on the go or print coupons from their website.

Best Local Coupon Sites

Valpak, a local coupon site, displays coupons to small stores, restaurants, and businesses in your area, much like the coupon flip-books that arrive in your mailbox each month.