Being a smart money manager will carry you through good financial times and more importantly help you weather the bad times. Here's everything you need to know about building a household budget, covering monthly expenses, and saving for rainy days.

What the Infrastructure Bill Means for Your Family Budget
How will the $1.2 trillion that the Biden administration is about to put into bridges, roadways, and broadband internet affect your bottom line as an American—and as a parent?
How to Break the Always-Broke Cycle as a Single Dad
When I became a single dad, I struggled to make ends meet. These steps helped me break the cycle and get my finances in order—for me, and for my son.
I'm a Single Foster Mom—Here's How I Budget for Retirement, Meals and More
Three single foster moms share how they've saved for retirement, funded their kids' sports and activities, saved on weekly grocery runs, paid for vacations, and more.
11 Affordable Family Destinations in North America That Make You Feel Like You're in Europe
These 11 destinations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico will transport your family to "Europe"—for a fraction of the cost.
10 Meal Prep Tips to Save You Money on School Lunches
Packing school lunches can be daunting, especially on a budget. Moms, budget-lifestyle experts, and dietitians share tips for cutting costs while still creating meals your kids will actually eat.
6 Money-Saving Strategies For Parents On A Budget
It can be hard to keep track of all the little (and big) expenses involved in raising kids. Here are ways to stay on budget and reduce your spending so you and your family can save money every day.
5 Affordable Autumn Vacations the Whole Family Will Love
Whether you want to hit the beach one last time before winter or take in the beautiful autumn leaves, these affordable vacations are great for the whole family.
The Best New-Parent Money Tip? Budget for Takeout
An overlooked but all-important new baby budget item is takeout. Skipping cooking during the newborn phase spares stressed parents hassle, heartache, and going "hangry."
10 Cheap and Fun Things to Do With Kids This Fall
The 6 Best Budgeting Apps for Parents
How To Make-and Stick to-a Family Budget
10 Financial Steps Single Parents Should Take Before Welcoming a Child

The Best Kid-Friendly Boutique Hotels That Won't Break Your Budget

A guide to the best budget-friendly boutique hotels where you can most definitely bring your kids—for a truly elegant but not bank-breaking family vacation. From New York City to Honolulu, these beautiful properties have your next family vacation covered.

You Won't Believe How This Single Mom Spent Her $5400 Tax Return
The Price of Parenthood: An Exclusive Family Finances Survey
Personal Finance Checklist: 10 Things to Do Now
4 Things I Do to Keep Our Grocery Budget at $200 a Month for a Family of Four
Grocery Coupons Can Actually Save You Money—Here's How
Ways to Save Money On Baby Food
7 Easy Budgeting Tips Every Parent Needs
Smart Couponing Tips
15 Best Coupon Sites for Parents
