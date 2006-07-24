Taking Charge of Your Credit: A Guide for Parents

Besides baby photos, a library card, and old receipts, you probably have a handful of credit cards stashed in your wallet. But are you playing these cards right to get the best rates and rewards possible? And how will your card usage now affect your payments down the line? We've got the answers that parents need to know about credit cards.

What's a Credit Report?

When you apply for a credit card or loan, the company wants to know how much of a lending risk you are, so it contacts up to three credit bureaus (TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian). Each will give a credit report and a credit score. The credit reports show your borrowing history, and it's a good idea for consumers to check their reports at the three bureaus now and then. This will allow you to catch clerical errors (credit-ruining inaccuracies ranging from typos to data about loans that don't actually exist) and spot if someone has stolen your identity and is racking up debt in your name.

"Plus, a federal law allows consumers to get free copies of their credit reports once a year, so there's no need to pay a service to check it for you," says Joe Ridout, consumer services manager at Consumer Action, a nonprofit educational agency. For free reports from all three bureaus, log on to annualcreditreport.com.

Most lenders pay more attention to the bureaus' other information: your credit score. This is a computer-generated rating (from 300 to 850) based on the information in your report. The higher that number, the less of a credit risk you're deemed to be, and the better rates you'll get on everything from mortgages to car loans, home equity lines to credit cards. Many factors contribute to your credit score, including the length of your credit history (longer is better), how much you owe (less is better), and how many requests for new credit you've made recently (fewer is better). "But the biggest factor is whether you pay your bills on time," says Robert Hammer, a financial consultant who advises the credit card industry.

Will Late Payments Hurt My Credit?

Yes! "One late payment is probably fine, but when you get to two or more late payments or one totally missed payment, it's going to cost you some points on your credit score," says Jeff Schumacher, senior vice president at Citi Cards. Always allow five to seven business days for your check to get through the mail, or better yet, pay your bills online: When you get your statement, log on to the credit card's or your bank's website and schedule an electronic payment—to arrive right on the due date if you like.

How Can I Keep My Interest Costs in Check?

Don't just accept the interest rates that your credit card companies give you, says Curtis Arnold, founder of cardratings.com, a credit-card-review website. "If you're the type of person who meets payment due dates like clockwork, you can transfer your balances to a card with a low introductory rate or a fixed rate," he says. For example, some cards might offer introductory rates of no interest for 12 months, while others might offer a fixed percentage until the transferred balance is paid off (often with no balance-transfer fees).

If you take this route, you must make every minimum payment on time, and you'll need to resist using the card for new charges. (If you do, you may find yourself paying a hefty rate on those new purchases, even if you try to pay them off immediately.) And, in the case of an introductory-rate card, you need to mark the expiration date on your calendar and have the card paid off, or transfer the balances to another card—which is called card surfing—before the introductory term runs out. You shouldn't open more than one or two new accounts a year, however, because each application lowers your credit score slightly.

If all of that seems like too much trouble—or your credit history prevents you from qualifying for those deals—there's another solution: Just call your current credit card company and (gently) threaten to take your business elsewhere unless it lowers your rate. It'll probably drop it like a toddler tosses their Cheerios.

Should I Get a Reward Credit Card?

Reward cards tend to have high interest rates, so if you ever carry a balance, forget earning a discount on that trip to Disney World. Instead focus on getting a card with the best rate possible. With interest rates typically about 15 percent higher than reward return rates, you can spend more on one month of interest than you'll gain in a year of rewards. But if you always pay your bill in full, why not let the credit cards give you a kickback for your business? Reward credit cards can give you anything from airline miles to free merchandise from your favorite retailer, but the best deals for most people are cash-back cards, Arnold says.

I Have Multiple Cards I Don't Use—What Should I Do?

Actually, it's a good idea to hang onto credit cards that you've had for a long time (like that first card you got in college), because they help to lengthen your credit history. Having a lot of credit cards won't harm your credit score, and neither will letting some accounts go unused. It's applying for a lot of new credit that has a negative impact, so resist the urge to apply for cards from retailers just for a discount on those sassy shoes or the dress you saw in the window. What's more, closing accounts can actually hurt your score—by decreasing your unused available credit—so shred the cards you don't use and leave the accounts open.

How Should I Handle Major Debt on Multiple Cards?

Your credit card company would rather get something than nothing, so it's often willing to negotiate. Ask, and it'll almost always lower your minimum payments and possibly your interest rate too. Worst-case scenario: You can declare bankruptcy and avoid paying the money back. But that will ruin your credit for the next seven years and can have other lasting effects. If you need help deciding whether to declare bankruptcy or to negotiate with a credit card company, contact Consumer Action (at consumeraction.org or 415-777-9635). Or you can pay—typically $10 to $20 per month—to have Consumer Credit Counseling Service (moneymanagement.org) do the negotiating, collect a single monthly payment from you, and disburse it to your creditors.

What Should I Do If My Partner Has Bad Credit?

Don't apply jointly for credit cards or loans because doing so (even once) can ruin your score too. Instead, apply in your name only. You can get them a card on your account, but make sure they don't abuse it. (Remember: It's your credit that's on the line.) You may want to take over the bill-paying duties for the family so you can keep an eye on spending and get all the bills paid on time. Then pay down your partner's outstanding debt as fast as possible and get them a card in their own name again—for which you might still manage the bills—to raise their score. "After all, wise credit card use builds good credit," Schumacher says. "And that will mean lower borrowing costs for the future."

Should I Get a Credit Card or Debit Card?

Read about the differences between credit and debit cards, and decide which one is right for your family.

Credit Cards

Where accepted: Everywhere

Payment schedule: Buy now, pay later

Liability for fraud: $50 by federal law; some issues offer a $0 policy

Interest charges: Around 15 percent on average, if you carry a balance

If you overspend: Can run up huge interest charges

Reward programs: Hundreds available; standard is 1 percent back

Impact on credit: Irresponsible use can ruin credit; careful use can build good credit

In case of emergency: Can cover large costs

Debit Cards