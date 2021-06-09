IVF is Cost-Prohibitive for Far Too Many Black & Brown Families-These Orgs Are Changing That

Birth rates are declining due to increased infertility—but most people who get access to IVF are white. To what extent is cost preventing Black and brown parents from seeking fertility treatment?

The number of babies born in America hit the lowest level in over 30 years in 2019, according to the CDC. Also according to CDC data, one in eight couples are impacted by infertility (12% of married women and 7.3 million Americans), which is medically defined as the inability to conceive after a year of unprotected vaginal sex. And as became common knowledge during National Infertility Awareness Week this past April, infertility is a leading cause of that decreasing U.S. birthrate.

The statistics on the racial disparities of women seeking IVF treatment are stark. According to CDC data, White women between age 25 and 44 were almost twice as likely (15%) as Black women (8%) or Hispanic women (7.6%) to have used fertility services to get pregnant. And yet Black women experience longer periods of infertility by the time they see their doctor (4.3 years) when compared with white women (3.3 years). To compound the issue, after IVF, Black women have a higher risk of miscarriage and a lower live birth rate.

But to what extent is straight-up cost preventing diversity among women seeking IVF? A 2014 CDC report showed that infertility service users were more likely to be married, white, older, educated and affluent. Costs-and a lack of adequate health insurance-were attributed as the cause.

Calculating costs

Michele Bratcher Goodwin is a professor at the University of California Irvine School of Law Center and the founding director of the Center for Biotechnology & Global Health Policy. She's also the host of Ms. Magazine's On the Issues with Michele Goodwin podcast and the author of Baby Markets: Money and the Politics of Creating Families.

Goodwin tells Parents that "IVF costs are deeply prohibitive generally. The high costs are particularly difficult for families of color and single individuals who disproportionately lack intergenerational wealth. Where others who want to use IVF related services may be able to access financial reserves-either their own or from family members-those types of options may be less available to families of color. " She adds that Dr. Joia Crear Perry, founder and president of the National Birth Equity Collaborative, is currently at work on these issues; Perry has called for a White House Office of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Wellbeing.

"Infertility is pronounced in communities of color," Goodwin continues. "African-American women experience infertility at rates similar to and higher than White counterparts. The desire to parent does not have a color line, and Black parents-for example-would be just as likely to seek medical assistance to achieve pregnancy as White counterparts. That said, if assisted reproductive technologies are outside of reach, because of economic constraints, then Black families may be less likely to have meaningful access."

IVF is primarily a privately funded fee-for-service model. The average cost of an IVF cycle in America is $10-15,000. Medication can increase costs to $25,000 per cycle. To exacerbate this, most IVF centers require immediate full payment. The CDC estimates that 13% of women who use fertility treatments live in poverty. 2019 Census Bureau figures show that the median income for White households was $76,057; $45,438 for Black households; $98,174 for Asian households and $56,113 for Hispanic households. In addition, Black and Brown families face systemic racism, which can reduce financial options including insurance.

Only 14 states have laws that require health insurers to cover or offer to cover some form of infertility diagnosis and treatment (Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Texas and West Virginia). Maryland, Louisiana and New York require providers to cover some of the cost. Some States also subsidize the cost for low-income families.

Many health plans exclude IVF from coverage. Thus, insurance has not improved racial disparities in IVF. Representation of Black women compared to White women relative to their demographic representation is negligible in both non-mandated and mandated States. However, there is parity in use of IVF particularly for Black and White women in the military with adequate coverage. To complicate matters, mandates don't apply to those who obtain coverage through Medicaid, or obtain their insurance from self-insured employers.

HR departments can assist in determining what an insurance plan provides. A number of fertility benefit providers have emerged to assist employees with IVF costs. Carrot Fertility (founded by Tammy Sun, Dr. Asima Ahmad and Julie Insinger) aims to support employees through their healthcare journey. Carrot provides financial, medical, and emotional support, reducing healthcare costs and resulting in better clinical outcomes. Carrot's program includes: egg freezing, IVF, donor and gestational carrier services, and adoption; Carrot Rx, a premium pharmacy experience, at significant savings; Carrot Pregnancy; and the Carrot Card, a flexible fertility benefits debit card for paying the costs of care.

Advocating for reproductive justice

Echoing the call from Sister Song, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) declared the lack of access to fertility treatment a reproductive justice issue. ASRM is prioritizing inequities in reproductive care and has affirmed that creation of a family is a basic human right; equal access to infertility care remains a goal. ASRM also launched a Task Force on diversity, equity and inclusion in 2020; its stated aim is to "reduce and eventually eliminate health disparities in access and outcomes to reproductive care."

The Black Lives Matter movement and the pandemic have also shined a spotlight on racial disparities in healthcare. In April 2021, President Biden cited the impact of the Affordable Care Act which led to Black uninsured rates dramatically declining. He also highlighted a persistent health insurance coverage gap between Black and White Americans, which fell by more than 40% in the wake of the Act.

Help is at hand

Several minority-owned infertility support organizations have emerged to address such healthcare injustices and are making IVF an option for all through funding and education:

Dr. Jason Hammond and Dr. Camille Hammond launched The Tinina Q Cade Foundation in 2005 to provide information and financial assistance. It provides grants to help with the costs of adoption and fertility treatment. To date, the Cade Foundation has financially supported 121 families nationwide resulting in the birth of 89 babies.

The Sister Girl Foundation aims to provide awareness, education, support and advocacy to women. It also tries to bridge the gap between patients and healthcare providers.

Rev. Regina Townsend founded the Broken Brown Egg (BBE) after her 10-year journey with infertility and successful IVF treatment. With BBE, she encourages reproductive health conversations with the African American community. Her Facebook group has 584 members. In 2020, BBE partnered with Kindbody to provide grants for fertility treatments to women of color.

Founded in 2009, Fertility for Colored Girls (FFCG) is an infertility advocacy blog and source of community. Due to the pandemic, FFCG suspended their 2020 Gift of Hope Award grant but hopes to accept applications in 2021 to provide > $10,000 to infertile families who qualify. The annual award relies on the success of fundraising efforts.

Why problems persist post-payment

Uncertainty of funding is not the only obstacle. According to the ASRM Ethics committee, non-economic barriers to IVF are cultural and societal. Communication differences can make medical instructions inaccessible. Cultural stigmas (such as the fear of being labeled "infertile"), preferences for privacy, and prior bad medical experiences can be prohibitive. Also, patients must spend time away from work and be able to travel some distance to clinics.

Some women of color have reported that their doctors made assumptions about their ability to pay. Such physicians may have a conscious or unconscious bias. Still, decreasing disparity may be achieved through education and policy. IVF needs to be rebranded with a cross-cultural communications-based media kit.

What it means to be seen

A Spokesperson for Carrot said: "There are major healthcare disparities for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). Research shows that sharing a racial or cultural background with one's physician can lead to higher patient satisfaction, better adherence to medications, and better health outcomes. As part of our commitment to inclusion and increasing the representation of BIPOC in fertility care, Carrot has a feature that gives American members the ability to request to be matched with a BIPOC provider. Today, 27% of Carrot providers are BIPOC."

Representation matters; there is a myth that Black women are naturally super-fertile. Stereotypes may explain why IVF is often solely targeted at White families as the industry relies on professional referrals and often lacks inclusive marketing.

GEN X women are challenging this using social media. Kelle Stewart's Warrior Wednesdays uses Instagram to tell Black women's stories of infertility. Playwright Sonhara Eastman dramatizes infertility on YouTube with a Black Girls Guide To Fertility and a podcast of the same name. Sistahs Surviving Infertility launched in 2020 as a private online support group dedicated to Black women living with MRKH.

The National Infertility Association RESOLVE published their first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Statement in November 2020. Resolve has embraced the new bilingual Infertilidad Latina Podcast discussing infertility issues in the Latinx community and also pledged to release resources in Spanish.

Audrey Quinones said: "Jasmine Higgins, Blanca Tellez and myself launched Infertilidad Latina in September 2020. The impact has been huge; more and more Latina and Hispanic women are sharing their stories with us. They say how happy and relieved they are to find other women who look like them, who speak their language or share their culture going through similar experiences - how they no longer feel alone. They are listening to the podcast and thus asking their doctors more educated questions and advocating. That also makes an impact on us, because that's why we started Infertilidad Latina."

In this spirit Carrot recently launched the Faces of Fertility campaign, their spokesperson explained: "Since day one, Carrot's mission has been to make fertility care and family-forming accessible to everyone…In medical conversations, and even in fertility clinics, people of different races, ages, relationships, and genders are excluded from the conversation. Without representation many people may not get the support they need as they pursue parenthood.

"…We launched the series to expand the conversation around infertility to include the many paths to parenthood individuals and couples from diverse backgrounds take. By sharing personal stories of people who have followed a range of fertility journeys we hope to create a new inclusive conversation about fertility."

Notable figures including: Michelle Obama, Kandi Buruss, Amanda Seales, Tamar Braxton, Megan Goode and Chrissy Teigen have recently used their platforms to change the face of Assisted Reproductive Technology. Such conversations open a needed dialogue. But we also need to talk about data.

Making the most of diversity data

There have long been calls to track and identify race and ethnicity in a system, which can provide accurate healthcare reporting.

In April 2021, President Biden suggested hope was on the horizon: "A person's race should never determine their health outcomes…The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to addressing these unacceptable disparities, and to building a health care system that delivers equity and dignity to Black, Indigenous, and other women and girls of color… Vice President Harris was a champion of Black maternal health, introducing legislation to…educate providers about implicit bias…

"…Our Nation must root out systemic racism everywhere it exists, including by addressing unequal social determinants of health that often contribute to racial disparities…the U.S. must also grow and diversify the perinatal workforce, improve how we collect data…and invest in community-based organizations to help reduce the glaring racial and ethnic disparities that persist in our health care system."