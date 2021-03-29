Nest Egg

Whether you’re about to welcome your fourth kid or just starting to search for sperm donors, there are two truths to parenting: First, no two parents’ paths look the same. Second, kids are expensive. Luckily, we have readers covered with your go-to guide to the frightening but totally feasible financial “firsts” of starting a family.

Most Recent

For Parents in Poverty, Even Shampoo is a Splurge

For Parents in Poverty, Even Shampoo is a Splurge

Hygiene poverty isn't as visible as hunger, but it's very real—and affecting the most vulnerable parents and kids. Here's how to help.
This Is How Much it Costs to Have a Home Birth in America

This Is How Much it Costs to Have a Home Birth in America

The COVID-19 pandemic has many pregnant people looking into giving birth at home. But what one would think would be less expensive actually turns out to being significantly more for many. Here's what you need to know.
We Need to Talk About the Financial Toll of Miscarriage

We Need to Talk About the Financial Toll of Miscarriage

Pregnancy loss is an emotional, all too often silent issue—but it can also be a pricey one. Those who have been through it discuss the true costs while experts reveal ways to work around them.
Biden Policies That Help Parents Struggling Financially

These Are the Biden Policies That Most Help Parents Who Are Struggling Financially

"We are trapped in a caregiving crisis within an economic crisis within a public health crisis."
At-Home Fertility Tests and Treatments: Understanding the Pros and Cons

At-Home Fertility Tests and Treatments: Understanding the Pros and Cons

From at-home IVF kits to comprehensive DIY hormone tests that ship right to your door, the latest technology is empowering people who are trying to conceive.
Artificial Insemination: Procedures, Costs, and Success Rates

Artificial Insemination: Procedures, Costs, and Success Rates

Artificial insemination methods, such as intracervical insemination (ICI) and intrauterine insemination (IUI), increase the odds of conceiving. Learn more about the procedures, costs, and success rates of these fertility treatments.
Advertisement

From Our Sister Sites

6 Things to Know Before You Get Fertility Testing

6 Things to Know Before You Get Fertility Testing

How Much It Costs to Freeze Sperm—and Why Men Should Freeze Theirs Before 35

How Much It Costs to Freeze Sperm—and Why Men Should Freeze Theirs Before 35

Many Parents Are Unprepared for the High Cost of Raising a Baby

Many Parents Are Unprepared for the High Cost of Raising a Baby

Can You Handle the Cost of Having a Baby?

Can You Handle the Cost of Having a Baby?

5 Things You Should Know About Embryo Donations

5 Things You Should Know About Embryo Donations

The Recession Is Forcing These Women, Who Desperately Want Kids, to Reconsider

The Recession Is Forcing These Women, Who Desperately Want Kids, to Reconsider

All Nest Egg

How Much Does IVF Cost?

How Much Does IVF Cost?

A New Parent’s Guide to Estimating How Many Diapers You Need and What They’ll Cost

A New Parent’s Guide to Estimating How Many Diapers You Need and What They’ll Cost

How Much Do Doulas Cost?

How Much Do Doulas Cost?

Mini-IVF: What It Costs and How It Works

Mini-IVF: What It Costs and How It Works

Hospital Births Are Expensive—Here Is What To Expect

What to Expect: Hospital Birth Costs

Financially Preparing for a Baby

Financially Preparing for a Baby

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com