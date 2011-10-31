8 Essential Money-Saving Tips for Baby

"One thing parents sometimes don't think about is what will happen to their children financially if something happened to them, and so they don't purchase life insurance," Koonce says. Term life insurance is the way to go, rather than whole life insurance, which is more of an investment policy and includes many fees, Bradford says. Most people purchase term life insurance for 30 years, which covers them until retirement (older parents may opt for 20-year coverage). "Chances are, by the time they're retired, they will have enough saved," Bradford says. Consider where the financial loss will be should something happen. If both parents are working, purchase for both. If one is a stay-at-home parent, consider whether child care will be affordable without them; if not, purchase for them as well. And don't give in to purchasing life insurance for your baby! He or she does not need it if you and/or your spouse is covered—despite persuasive advertising by some companies. Use AccuQuote to determine the amount of your contribution.