32 Ways to Save Money When You Have a Baby

How to Trim Down Your Family's Expenses

Right after I gave birth to my first daughter, a funny thing happened: Virtually every dollar I owned seemed to sprout wings. Then one by one, they flew away—to the pediatrician, the drugstore, and any chain that sold cute kids' clothes. Sure, I'd known that a baby would bring new financial pressures. But when I saw my first postpartum credit-card bill, I totally freaked out.

If you have a newborn, you're probably panicked too. No wonder: Depending on your spending habits and child-care needs, you'll likely shell out $7,000 to $14,600 annually between now and your little one's second birthday. But there's hope. Through trial and error, I learned a lot about raising a daughter on a budget. Now that my second girl is here, I've gotten even savvier. Here are ways you, too, can cut your baby expenses by half—or even more.

Hospital How-Tos

Say no to add-ons. Pass up a private room if there's a charge. Fees can vary wildly, from about $30 a day in Alabama all the way up to a $500 daily charge where I gave birth, in Manhattan. By opting for a two-person room for my second hospital stay, when a C-section required me to remain five days, I saved $2,500. With nurses popping in every hour, I would have had no privacy anyway.

Budget Breastfeeding

Nurse if you possibly can . Not only is it healthy, but you'll also save at least $1,400 in your child's first year.

Cost-Conscious Clothes

Don't buy baby clothes far in advance . Newborns can have sudden growth spurts, as my friend Heather learned the hard way. Last year she bought her infant son a winter coat in September, only to find he'd outgrown it by the time the cold weather actually arrived.

Gear Up for Less

Look for furniture and accessories that do double duty. I'm talking about stuff like Wal-Mart's Ameriwood Changing Table/Dresser Combo ($90) and the One Step Ahead Euro II Highchair With Cushion ($100), which can be converted into a booster seat and then a regular chair. Many cribs can be transformed into toddler beds later on too.

Rx for Healthcare Savings

Ask your pediatrician for free product samples. At almost every checkup, my older daughter's doctor slipped me a can of her costly formula or a vial of eczema cream.

Food for Thought

Hold on to free formula samples and coupons. Nursing deserves every chance. But more than 85 percent of moms stop nursing exclusively by the time their baby is 6 months old—which means that most of us end up spending hundreds of dollars on formula at some point. So don't be so fast to throw away special offers, and do sign up for formula companies' newsletters on their Websites (try welcomeaddition.com, enfamil.com, and brightbeginnings.com). Consider generic formulas too. By law, they must meet the same quality and nutrition standards as the big names. And if you need a special formula blend, find out whether your flexible health-care spending account will cover the difference. Mine did.

Sign up for baby-food company newsletters and coupon offers. Visit gerber.com, beechnut.com, earthsbest.com, and stonyfield.com. Then do your shopping at a store that has a baby club: At my local supermarket, I get $10 off my next purchase after I've spent $100 on eligible items (including diapers, wipes, and some baby accessories). I saved $40 on groceries that way last year.

Make some baby food. It's no biggie to mash steamed zucchini or a ripe banana. Make one serving and save another and you've kept a buck or so in your pocket. Check out our free baby-food recipes

Package crunchy toddler snacks in individual airtight containers as soon as you buy them. Cheerios and arrowroot biscuits go stale fast.

Parents Magazine