Family Finances

How to Use Airline Miles on Things You Need for Your Family
Booking future travel gets the most value for your mileage, but you can also go shopping (or grab a gift card) today.
For Parents in Poverty, Even Shampoo is a Splurge
Hygiene poverty isn't as visible as hunger, but it's very real—and affecting the most vulnerable parents and kids. Here's how to help.
12 Ways to Make the Most of Your Money in a Multigenerational Family
With multigenerational households on the rise, families living in them share their best tips for saving money.
How Parents Can Use Their FSA Funds Before They Lose Them to Pandemic Uncertainty
As if parents didn't have enough reasons to be stressed during the pandemic, their FSA money may go unused. Here's what experts suggest.
Survey Confirms Vast Majority of Parents Are Struggling Financially Because They Can't Get Childcare
As the cut-off date for the extra pandemic unemployment payments looms, nearly 70 percent of parents said that their families are struggling financially because of the effects of the coronavirus crisis.
This Is How Much it Costs to Have a Home Birth in America
The COVID-19 pandemic has many pregnant people looking into giving birth at home. But what one would think would be less expensive actually turns out to being significantly more for many. Here's what you need to know.