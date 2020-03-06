10 International Women's Day Gifts That Give Back

Image zoom TheLittleMarket.com

Every year, International Women's Day adopts a theme. This year, the special day is dedicated to the notion of "collective individualism," which is described on the International Women's Day site: "We are all parts of a whole. Our individual actions, conversations, behaviors, and mindsets can have an impact on our larger society. Collectively, we can make change happen. Collectively, we can each help to create a gender equal world."

While getting involved on IWD can mean posting on social media (tagging #EachforEqual!) or sharing inspiring quotes, it can also be an opportunity to give back and create change by supporting philanthropic companies that have women's best interests in mind. Here are a few of our favorite products we've spotted this International Women's Day that are as beautiful or useful as they are charitable.

Image zoom Old Navy

1. Old Navy She T-Shirt

Celebrating "moms, sisters, BFFs and boss ladies" this IWD, Old Navy is offering the She T-Shirt. The brand is also making a donation to CARE—which works around the globe to save lives, defeat poverty, and achieve social justice—on behalf of six female employees who will be recognized through Old Navy’s International Women’s (Every) Day campaign for inspiring others and making an impact in their communities. Shop here

Image zoom Akola

2. Akola Dylan Earrings

The Dylan slim drop earrings from Akola have the potential to become a wardrobe go-to. The company prides itself on turning shopping into activism, providing life-changing job opportunities through vertically-integrated manufacturing, employing women in Uganda to make each Akola piece. The brand also reinvests 100 percent of profits into healthcare, education, and financial literacy programs for their employees. (BTW, Akola means "she works" in a local Ugandan dialect.) Shop here

Image zoom Harper Wilde

3. Harper Wilde x Kind Campaign Be Kind Bra

Inclusive bra company Harper Wilde and bullying prevention nonprofit Kind Campaign have teamed up to "support" women of all shapes and backgrounds. Their "Be Kind" bra is designed to be an everyday bra to match all women's needs and proceeds help contribute to Kind Campaign's programming to bring an end to girl-against-girl bullying. Until March 15, 10 percent of proceeds will be donated to Kind Campaign. And on International Women's Day, 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Kind Campaign. Shop here

Image zoom Melissa Joy Manning

4. Melissa Joy Manning and sister brands

Between March 7 and 8, you can shop gorgeous pieces from jewelry designer Melissa Joy Manning and sister brands (Mara Hoffman, Manon Von Gerkan, Poppy's Cafe, Hatch Eskayel, Consignment Brooklyn, and Lindsey Adelman Mociun), and 10 percent of gross proceeds will be donated to Emily's List, the nation's largest resource for women in politics, focused on electing women to office where we can directly affect our health, resources and power. The promotion is available in-store and online depending on brand availability. Shop here

Image zoom

5. Phenomenal Woman Tee

Daughter of Maya Harris, a political correspondent and senior advisor to Hillary Clinton, and niece of U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Meena Harris is a mom of two and founder of Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign, which launched the "Phenomenal Woman" T-shirt on International Women’s Day 2017. Every shirt sold benefits seven organizations that work to uplift women. Shop here

Image zoom The Little Market

6. Changemaker Candle & Tote

Alongside the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), The Little Market (co-founded by Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla) designed this Changemaker candle and Changemaker tote duo—the candles hand-poured by women refugees in the U.S., and two reusable bags (pictured above!), hand-sewn by women in rural Bangladeshi communities. Fifty percent of every purchase will support CTAOP and its mission to advance HIV prevention, health, education, and community support for African youth. Shop here

Image zoom Fossil

7. Fossil x Bijou Karman Earrings, Watches, & Totes

Fossil and illustrator Bijou Karman have created a capsule collection, featuring four watches, two earrings, and two tote bags which range in price from $28 to $115, that feature Karman's eye-catching, colorful, female-centric art. Twenty-five percent of proceeds go to Girls Rising, a global charity that promotes education for young girls. This style is the Limited Edition Curator Series Kalya Three-Hand Purple Leather Watch. Shop here

Image zoom Kendra Scott

8. Kendra Scott Everlyne Friendship Bracelet

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott is celebrating International Women’s Day by launching the Everlyne Friendship Bracelet as part of the brand’s Shop for Good give-back collection. The bracelets come in six colors and stone combos—like rose quartz, turquoise, and mother of pearl—and beginning on March 4, 20 percent of proceeds benefiting various women’s organizations. Plus, if you shop in-store between March 4 to 8, 20 percent of all purchases will benefit local female empowerment organizations. Shop here

Image zoom Net-a-Porter

9. Net-a-porter Tees

The fashion site is celebrating International Women’s Day with its third partnership with Women for Women International, asking 20 brands and female designers to create exclusive T-shirts—and 100 percent of proceeds go back to the charity. The brands include Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst, Alexa Chung, Isabel Marant, Amina Muaddi, Carine Roitfeld, Jimmy Choo, Rotate, Bernadette, Rosie Assoulin, Staud, The Attico, The Range, The Frankie Shop, Ganni, Nanushka, Charlotte Tilbury, Cecilie Bahnsen, Roxanne Assoulin, and Net-a-porter x Ninety Percent. The T-shirts range in price from $52 to $295. Check out the "Magic From Within" tee by Charlotte Tilbury at Net-a-porter. Shop here

Image zoom Kate Spade

10. Kate Spade x Cleo Wade

Author and activist Cleo Wade and Kate Spade collaborated to mark International Women’s Day, creating a capsule collection of totes, pouches and sweaters that feature motivational quotes written by Wade. The collection is part of the brand's On Purpose program, a partnership between Kate Spade and a production facility in Masoro, Rwanda that employs more than 230 women from local communities and provides them with fair wages, health benefits, and access to life skills education. The products range in price from $128 to $228. Check out this Phrases Tote that comes with a detachable matching wristlet pouch serves as a little reminder that "whatever you do—do it with love." Shop here