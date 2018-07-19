Image zoom Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is giving us the best excuse for indulging in ice cream this summer. The fan-favorite soft-serve ice cream chain is hosting its 14th Annual Miracle Treat Day on Thursday, July 25 to raise money for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Mark your calendars, your next cool-down summer dessert could help improve the lives of children in your area.

On Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold at all participating DQ Grill & Chill and Dairy Queen locations throughout the U.S. will go toward the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. More specifically, funds will support critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and charitable care to help save and improve the lives of local children.

This year, Dairy Queen recruited professional dancers Stephen 'tWitch' Boss (you might recognize him as Ellen TK's DJ) and Allison Holker Boss, along with their kids, to spread the word. “Allison and I have been connected to CMN Hospitals for years and couldn’t be more excited to support this great organization in a new way through Miracle Treat Day,” said tWitch. Allison added, "This experience is made even more special in that our entire growing family can be involved in this special day that’s helping kids get back to being kids.”

It’s amazing what the power of ice cream can do. Just last year, Dairy Queen locations in both the U.S. and Canada combined raised more than $4 million on Miracle Treat Day alone for the same cause. Over the past 35 years, Dairy Queen has raised more than $150 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals thanks to occasions like Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon Campaign, and other local efforts.

According to a Dairy Queen press release, "Every minute, 62 children are admitted to a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. One in 10 children in North America is treated at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals each year.”

With 10 million children each year seeking care at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, this is one call to action you don’t want to skip out on.

As if you needed more convincing, you can pick from the Summer Blizzard Menu (hello s'mores Blizzard) and all your year-round favorite Blizzard flavors (the top-fave is the classic Oreo).

Now that you have cleared your schedule for Miracle Treat Day, make sure to connect with Dairy Queen on Twitter with the hashtag, #MiracleTreatDay to show your love and support!