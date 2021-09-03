As climate change grows more threatening and wildfires, floods, hurricanes, and earthquakes impact families around the world, here are some of the organizations working to help with recovery efforts.

Extreme natural disasters have become a fixture in the news in recent years, largely as a result of the worsening fallout from climate change. The impact of such disasters can be catastrophic, destroying homes, entire communities, water sources, and even upending entire ways of life. Countless families have been caught up in these devastating events, and are left to pick up the pieces and rebuild.

For those who may be searching for ways to help such families, it's important to know that there are many leading charitable organizations focused on responding to everything from hurricanes and floods to wildfires and tornados. And while giving money might not feel as hands-on as volunteering amid a crisis, your money can and does help.

"There are many trustworthy nonprofits with a proven track record that are providing relief and recovery to impacted communities," Kevin Scally, of Charity Navigator, a platform that rates charities by evaluating their financial health, accountability, and transparency, tells Parents. "You don't need to be a wealthy philanthropist to help. Any donation will make a difference. Just be sure to give with your head, as well as your heart."

To help you identify charities to support in times of natural disaster, we've compiled a curated list of organizations whose missions are specifically focused on responding to such events, and helping families in need.

American Red Cross

One of the most well-known disaster relief organizations in this country, the American Red Cross works to ensure people have clean water, safe shelter, and hot meals when emergency strikes. ARC responds to about 60,000 disasters every single year, including hurricanes, wildfires, and floods. You can give with confidence when donating to the American Red Cross, as the organization has a perfect score of 100 from Charity Navigator when it comes to accountability and transparency.

Direct Relief

Listed by Charity Navigator as one of the top organizations supporting those impacted by wildfires in the western United States, the humanitarian organization Direct Relief is active in all 50 states and focuses on improving the lives of people affected by emergencies. The organization received a score of 100 from Charity Navigator for financial management and also accountability and transparency.

Americares

Americares has been busy responding to everything from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana to the earthquake in Haiti over the past few weeks and months. The organization is focused on saving lives and improving the health of people affected by disaster or poverty. In 2020, Americares responded to 26 natural disasters, manmade crises, and disease outbreaks, including 12 in the United States. Their efforts over the past year have also included responding to a season of record-breaking hurricanes and wildfires. Like the others on this list, Americares receives top marks from Charity Navigator.

Team Rubicon

Donations to Team Rubicon are used to support earthquake victims, hurricane victims, Afghan families, and more. The organization helps communities around the globe prepare, respond, and recover from disasters. Charity Navigator gives this non-profit stellar marks, with a 100 for accountability and transparency and a 95 for financial accountability. Team Rubicon relies on utilizing veterans' unique skills and experience to respond to disasters, and in so doing provides veterans with an opportunity to rediscover a sense of purpose, community, and identity.

Operation USA

Operation USA is one of many organizations that jumped in to provide assistance after Hurricane Ida, the category 4 storm that struck Louisiana. It has also been active in the response to the earthquake in Haiti and the wildfires in the western United States. Founded in 1979, Operation USA helps in times of natural disasters, as well as providing assistance in areas impacted by endemic poverty. The non-profit offers privately funded relief, reconstruction, and development aid. It received a score of 100 for accountability and transparency from Charity Navigator and an 84 out of 100 for financial performance.

Center for Disaster Philanthropy

A Washington D.C.-based nonprofit, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy seeks to create a world where the impact of disasters is minimized by "thoughtful, equitable, and responsible recovery." It seeks to leverage the power of philanthropy to provide a full range of resources to those impacted, as well as to help communities withstand disasters. The organization received Charity Navigator's top, four-star rating, and earned a score of 97 for financial accountability.

All Hands and Hearts Smart Response

Created to effectively and efficiently address the immediate and also long-term needs of those impacted by natural disasters, this volunteer-powered relief organization is focused on helping families recover quickly after such crises. The Massachusetts-based non-profit has a four-star Charity Navigator rating; a 96 out of 100 for transparency and accountability, and a 97 for financial accountability.

Unicef USA

A globally-renowned organization known for its work with children, in particular, UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization. UNICEF is among the organizations that have been actively providing relief in Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida. In addition to providing emergency assistance during times of natural disaster and crisis, UNICEF provides health care and immunizations, clean water and sanitation, nutrition, and education. It earned a score of 97 from Charity Navigator for accountability and transparency and an 85 for financial accountability.

Convoy of Hope

A faith-based non-profit organization, Convoy of Hope focuses on children's feeding initiatives, which include disaster response efforts during times of floods, tornados, droughts, and more. The organization has been active in Haiti assisting those impacted by the earthquake, as well as in Louisiana. Convoy of Hope feeds hundreds of thousands of children around the world with its efforts. Charity Navigator gives the organization a perfect score of 100 for accountability and transparency and it received four stars.

International Relief Teams

Focused on alleviating human suffering, International Relief Teams provides health services and also humanitarian assistance to victims of disaster, as well as to those suffering neglect, or profound poverty. The organization has provided $574 million in aid over the past three decades. Support provided by this organization includes food, medicine, relief supplies, and volunteer services for families in desperate need. Charity Navigator gives International Relief Teams its highest rating of four stars.

Additional resources