Donating to Charity

How to Talk to Kids About Poverty
When it comes to discussing poverty, there's a fine line between scaring kids and instilling hope. Here's how to find that balance.
Mom Adds Community Fridge in Front of Her Restaurant: 'It's a Teachable Moment to Talk About Hunger'
A community fridge outside of the East Village restaurant S'MAC teaches a neighborhood of kids how to be there for friends and neighbors in need.
Mom Creates Superhero Robe for Children With Cancer to Bring Them Joy and Comfort
A 3-year-old battling stage 4 cancer named Elliott helped inspire entrepreneur and designer Allison Schickel to create something special for children with the disease, fighting another chronic illness, or recovering from surgery.
10 Charities That Help Families Affected by Natural Disasters
With wildfires, floods, and earthquakes impacting families around the world, here are some of the organizations working to help with recovery efforts.
8 Ways to Help Girls and Their Mothers in Afghanistan
With the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan, powerful voices like Malala Yousafzai are speaking out about their fears for the country's women and girls. Here's how your family can make a difference.
Why I'm Teaching My Kids To Be Generous With Their Allowance
While I know saving is valuable, I don't want to pass my own stinginess on to my kids. Instead, I'm teaching them to be generous with their money—with themselves and others.