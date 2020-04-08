10 Best Luxury Cars for Families
Volvo XC90
Starting at $48,350
For 2020, the Volvo XC90 received a chic makeover—on the inside and out. A new bumper, wheels, and grille make it one of the most stylish SUVs on the market, plus the tweaked braking and suspension systems improve the drive. You can fit up to four car seats or boosters. If you want to install a forward-facing car seat in the third row, do it on the passenger side where the tether is located, notes Abbie Patterson, a certified child-passenger safety technician and owner of Super Car Seat Geek. A plug-in hybrid model is available.
Acura MDX
Starting at $44,500
Perfect for larger families, the Acura MDX has a roomier third row than many other luxury SUVs. You’ll be able to fit up to five car seats or boosters, notes Patterson. The V6 engines provide plenty of power to merge confidently.
Ford Expedition
Starting at $52,810
When testing the Ford Expedition for Parents, auto reporter Rob Stumpf noted that the seats “feel like you’re sitting on a on a La-Z-Boy sofa.” Opt for the eight-passenger model, which has three full sets of lower anchors and tethers in the second row and two full sets plus an additional tether in third row. You’ll be able to fit up to six car seats or boosters, says Patterson.
Cadillac XT6
Starting at $53,690
All new for 2020, this roomy three-row SUV handles like a smaller car, steering effortlessly. Many important safety features, such as “night vision,” which has infrared sensors to alert you to potential hazards, come standard. You can fit up to four car seats or boosters.
Acura RDX
Starting at $37,800
The sporty-looking two-row SUV wowed us with its roominess. You’ll likely be able to fit up to three car seats or boosters, as long as they’re not oversized. The cargo area also has plenty of space to fit a big grocery order.
Cadillac XT5
Starting at $44,095
Refreshed for 2020, this two-row SUV now offers a turbocharged four-cylinder engine on all trims and an improved entertainment system. You’ll be able to fit two car seats or boosters.
Lincoln Nautilus
Starting at $41,040
The posh interior and powerful engine in this two-row SUV give families a comfortable ride. You may be able to fit three car seats or boosters, depending on their size.
Lexus UX200
Starting at $32,300
One of the lower-priced luxury two-row SUVS, the Lexus UX200 gets excellent gas mileage—29 miles per gallon (mpg) in the city and 37mpg on the highway. It fits up to two car seats or boosters. You’ll appreciate the labels point to slits in the upholstery under which the top tether bars are located, says Patterson.
Lincoln Continental
Starting at $46,305
This sedan provides a super-comfy ride for all passengers thanks to its spacious interior. Even tall drivers will have a lot of legroom when a rear-facing car seat is installed behind them. You’ll fit two car seats or boosters.
Lexus ES350
Starting at $39,900
Still fresh from its redesign last year, this sporty sedan features an excellent suspension system. A hybrid version, with a combined city-highway gas mileage of up to 44mpg, starts at $41,810. It will comfortably fit two car seats or boosters.
More Best Family Car Winners
Check out our overall top 20 car picks for 2020 that scored a spot Parents' annual winners list, including the best minivans, SUVs, and sedans for families.