10 Best Luxury Cars for Families

Starting at $48,350

For 2020, the Volvo XC90 received a chic makeover—on the inside and out. A new bumper, wheels, and grille make it one of the most stylish SUVs on the market, plus the tweaked braking and suspension systems improve the drive. You can fit up to four car seats or boosters. If you want to install a forward-facing car seat in the third row, do it on the passenger side where the tether is located, notes Abbie Patterson, a certified child-passenger safety technician and owner of Super Car Seat Geek. A plug-in hybrid model is available.