The Best Family Cars of 2021

$31,790+/19 to 28 mpg

The Honda Odyssey’s third-row seats easily fold down to create a hangout space.

How It Drives

The combo of its V-6 engine and ten-speed transmission give the Odyssey plenty of power. “It glides through highway lanes and on city streets,” says Stumpf. “You can also maneuver the 2½-ton vehicle into compact spaces.” New for 2021, some safety features, like automatic braking if a pedestrian walks in front, don’t cost extra.

Car-Seat Fit

With five sets of lower anchors and six tether anchors on the EX and above models ($35,190+), you have the versatility to install any type of seat anywhere in the second or third row. “It’s spacious enough for five to six seats,” says Patterson.

Wow Factors

The third-row seats fold down, leaving you with a roomy space. A built-in vacuum on 2021 models will suck up countless crumbs. (Grab it while you can—the perk won’t be included on 2022 models because of supply issues.)