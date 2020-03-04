Buying a Car

A car is a big investment, and you need to consider everything -- cost, style, safety features -- before purchasing your new family vehicle. Take our advice before you shop the car lot.

Most Recent

Can You Afford to Buy Your Teen a Car?
It's one of the worst times to buy a car in decades—but you may still want to. Here's help breaking down annual costs to determine whether you can afford to buy your teen a car.
A Family Guide to Buying an Electric Car
If you are curious about electric cars, it helps to start at the beginning with an understanding of how they work, what they cost, and what's required to maintain them.
10 Best Luxury Cars for Families
6 Best Cars for Teen Drivers
The best cars for new drivers put safety first. Whether you're shopping for a first car for your teen or an upgrade, these picks aced government crash tests and have extra appealing safety features.
Family SUV vs. Family Minivan: Which Is Right for You?
Get help choosing the best type of car for your family—minivan or SUV—and then check out the our top picks in each category.
The Best Family Cars of 2021
Five-star overall safety ratings are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the perks of buying one these parent-tested minivans, SUVs, and sedans.
More Buying a Car

How to Save on Car Costs
A car is typically a family's second biggest investment, after mortgage or rent. And if you're a two-vehicle household, the outlay is twice as substantial. Here's some expert advice to help you get the most for your money.
5 Common Car-Buying Mistakes to Avoid
Negotiating a price for a new car can be super-stressful. But by doing your homework, you'll avoid being taken by the dealer.
Updated Gas Mileage Estimates
Buying a Car: Car Lingo Decoded
Choosing a Safe Family Car
6 Reasons to Buy a Hybrid Car

Safety Perks and Pitfalls in a Family Car

What to look for -- and what to avoid -- when choosing a car.

