Is Rent-To-Own An Affordable Way to Buy a Family Home?

1 Option Fee vs. Down Payment

On paper, rent to own seems like a dream come true. You can finally get your own home without the bank constantly chasing after you. However, most RTO buyers are not really getting a good deal.

With a traditional purchase, a buyer takes out a mortgage and pays a down payment that typically ranges from 5% to 25% of the total purchase price of the home. The median down payment averages 12% in the U.S. So, on a $200k property, the bank will expect the buyer to pay somewhere between $10,000 and $25,000 as a down payment. This can be offset by seller's credits and other discounts, but the buyer is also expected to pay for appraisal, title, and inspections, which can run well above $1,000.

An RTO agreement could minimize the need for such a large deposit, but most of these agreements have an Option Fee, which is a non-refundable payment that reserves the right to buy the property by a mutually agreed upon date. This fee usually is about 5% of the price of the home, but the seller has the discretion to lower it. On the same $200,000 house, though, a 5% fee is the equivalent of the lowest traditional down payment. Even more concerning is that the option fee is not secured, so there are two major risks:

1. You are handing over money to an individual instead of a registered lender.

If the landlord is a scammer or just simply irresponsible with their money, it could create costly disputes. Even with a signed contract, it can be expensive to fight a legal battle to resolve any issues that may arise.

2. When the rent-to-own term comes to an end, a tenant may be obliged to purchase the home, depending on the contract.

However, if the tenant decides they don't want to be an owner, then that option fee is forfeited.