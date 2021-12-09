The 10 Best Financial Podcasts for Parents

Get expert financial advice for free while you multitask with these top podcasts that are perfect for busy parents.

Financial jargon can make even the smartest person hide from checking their portfolio. For some reason, understanding money and investments does not come naturally to everyone. Luckily for us, these experts hop on their podcasts and talk every week, sometimes more, to share insights, tips, and up to date advice in ways that we all can understand.

From how to reach financial independence, to answering whether federal student loan forgiveness is really a possibility, learning how to navigate the world of personal finance can be done while you are washing the dishes each night at home.

As parents, we constantly worry about our retirement, what investments we need to have, and how to budget to make sure we are hitting our goals each month. And just like everything else in parenthood, we are not alone. Some of these stories from people who have completely turned their money stories around can show us that it is possible, no matter what stage of financial literacy we are currently in.

Here are some of the best financial podcasts that parents can listen to about all stages of personal finance.