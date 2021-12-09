The 10 Best Financial Podcasts for Parents
Get expert financial advice for free while you multitask with these top podcasts that are perfect for busy parents.
Financial jargon can make even the smartest person hide from checking their portfolio. For some reason, understanding money and investments does not come naturally to everyone. Luckily for us, these experts hop on their podcasts and talk every week, sometimes more, to share insights, tips, and up to date advice in ways that we all can understand.
From how to reach financial independence, to answering whether federal student loan forgiveness is really a possibility, learning how to navigate the world of personal finance can be done while you are washing the dishes each night at home.
As parents, we constantly worry about our retirement, what investments we need to have, and how to budget to make sure we are hitting our goals each month. And just like everything else in parenthood, we are not alone. Some of these stories from people who have completely turned their money stories around can show us that it is possible, no matter what stage of financial literacy we are currently in.
Here are some of the best financial podcasts that parents can listen to about all stages of personal finance.
Related Items
"So Money" with Farnoosh Torabi
Farnoosh Torabi is an award winning financial correspondent who has candid conversations for a richer and happier life. While Farnoosh has the standard interview episodes with financial experts and money gurus, it's the Ask Farnoosh sessions that any parent can relate to. In these shows, she answers questions about whether or not to sell a house, splitting bills when spouses make different salaries, and how to catch up on retirement savings.
"Journey to Launch"
Jamilly Souffrant has been chronicling her journey to financial independence, or FI (the ability to pay one's living expenses for the rest of their life without employment), from initially saving $85,000 in one year to quitting her full time job in 2018, and is teaching others how to get to FI on their own journey. Each week she interviews a guest who has either reached FI or is on the path and details exactly what they are doing to pay down debt, increase income, and all of the steps and missteps in between.
"Her Money" with Jean Chatzky
For women, the topic of money can come with a lot of baggage. All of our stories are different, and Jean Chatzky is using her platform to introduce so many women to the concept of thinking about money in a healthy way. The Her Money show explores practical topics like retiring early and buying investment properties, to more theoretical topics like finding success without losing yourself and what it means to take financial risks.
"The His & Her Money Show"
Good financial advice for couples looking to work together towards paying off debt, increasing credit scores, and talking to kids about money is hard to find. Talaat and Tai McNeely are filling in the gap by interviewing people each week to talk about how to reach financial success while maintaining healthy relationships.
"Frugal Friends"
The words "frugal" and "fun" are usually not in the same sentence, but Jen Smith and Jill Sirianni are on a mission to normalize frugality. They believe that frugality does not equal being cheap but it is one way to reach your financial goals. Both women have paid off thousands of dollars of debt and share their strategies and simplify complex financial terms for their audience.
"Money Confidential"
Money Confidential is a podcast that dives into all aspects of money with money expert Stefanie O'Connell Rodriguez. Each week, Stephanie answers some super common and everyday questions about personal finance situations like whether renting is a good idea or how to lessen the stress of mixing money and family. This show breaks down the topics that you might be having at your dinner table.
"Afford Anything"
Families with big financial goals often need a roadmap to get to their destination. Paula Pant believes that mastering your money will make those goals easier to obtain when you're debt free and able to invest. Paula teaches that you can afford anything, just not everything. When you account for every dollar that comes into your family, you can build a better life.
"The Inspired Budget"
Allison Baggerly works with women to write budgets that they can commit to. Every family needs a budget whether they want one or not. The difficulty is sticking to that budget, but Allison teaches her audience how to organize and how to write a budget. Next she teaches how to use those principles to reach financial independence.
"Marriage Kids and Money" Podcast
Marriage Kids and Money is a financial podcast made specifically for families. This podcast, hosted by Andy Hill, covers topics that most parents need such as how to pay off your house early and how to teach your children about money principles. Even young families can start on a path to build wealth and this podcast teaches you how.
"Millionaires Unveiled"
Millionaires Unveiled is not the typical personal finance podcast, however, in order to be something, it helps to see it. Listening to these everyday millionaires and near millionaires share what they did to increase their net worth, and provides inspiration for families who may want to reach this financial milestone. With a mix of inspiration and practical advice, Clark and Jace talk to different types of millionaires to help listeners hear the millionaire mindset.
Comments