10 Piggy Banks That Teach Kids Financial Literacy
Piggy banks are a great way to get children excited about learning to save money. Here are the best banks on the market for teaching kids financial literacy—and having fun while they're at it.
Piggy banks have never gone out of style—nor have they changed much over the years. And while a little ceramic or plastic jar shaped like a pig is cute kids-room decor and all, the real benefit is that it's a fun way to get children excited about saving money. They may not be able (or want) to open a savings account yet, but they can sure start to practice with a piggy bank. After all, it's never too early to start teaching your kids about financial responsibility.
According to Investopedia, 63% of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck—with zero savings. And of course, the coronavirus pandemic made things even more difficult for those struggling to save money and get ahead. Which means there's no time like the present to start teaching your own children how beneficial saving can be—a lesson that will set them up for financial success long into the future. Plus, if you start giving your kids an allowance in exchange for doing age-appropriate chores, you'll both kick-start their savings and teach them the value of working in a community (in this case, your family).
Piggy banks are a great way to get kids excited about learning to save money. Here are the best piggy banks (and non-pig banks too) on the market—and why we love them.
Pottery Barn Mini Pig
If you want to start with a classic bank, then this mini piggy from Pottery Barn is a great choice. They're ideal for small hands and can be personalized with your kid's name.
Benjamin Talks Benji Bank
The Benji Bank offers three compartments to sort your child's spending, saving, and giving in this elevated and clean design. This non-pig bank is a sophisticated savings tool even tweens and teens will love.
Bed Bath & Beyond Ceramic Piggy
This fun piggy bank is a great investment at only $15—and it can hold plenty.
Amazon Totola Bank
Looking for an electronic option? This password-safe box plays like a mini-ATM, doesn't break easily, and looks chic in camo.
Walmart OUNONA Bank
If your kid is into pirates, help them keep their loot safe and sound in this playful treasure chest bank. No pet parrot necessary.
Target Toy Story Ham Bank
If your child loves Toy Story (and what child doesn't?) opt for this piggy pick shaped like beloved character Hamm. This bank features non-slip tabs on the pig's feet that prevent it from slipping—and with a coin slot at the top and a removable stopper at the tummy, kids can add and subtract from their coin collection easily.
Child to Cherish Piggy Bank
If your kid wants a pretty piggy bank, then this darling is for them. It's a functional and adorable decor piece from nursery all the way to a tween's room.
Maisonette Piggy Bank
On the hunt for a piggy bank that's oh-so chic? This piggy comes in blue and pink for a sweet decorative addition to your kid's room—and their cash stash.
Balloon Elephant Bank
Set your kid's money bank apart by buying this Koons-esque balloon-animal-shaped version. This little elephant comes in multiple eye-catching metallic hues to boot.
AMAGO Piggy Bank With Display
This piggy bank will count cash and coins for your kid; all they need to do is read the total amount on the electronic display on the piggy's back.
Comments