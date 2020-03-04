12 Ways to Make the Most of Your Money in a Multigenerational Family
With multigenerational households on the rise, families living in them share their best tips for saving money.
How This Mom Saved Big Money By Buying a Home With Her Dad
In hopes of creating a comfortable life, a Chicago mom and her husband decided to "get creative" and bought a duplex with her father. Here are her money-savvy tips for joining financial forces and living with a parent.
This Neuroscientist and Single Mom Raised $58M to Reduce Hiring Bias
Soon after becoming a single mom, Frida Polli, a Harvard- and MIT-trained neuroscientist, founded a startup dedicated to improving the hiring process. Here are her tips for chasing your own entrepreneurial dreams.
How This Former Stay-at-Home Mom Built One of New York's Hottest Restaurants At 59
After nearly two decades as a stay-at-home mom, Nasim Alikhani decided to open her first restaurant at age 59. And she says she's only just getting started. Here are her tips for succeeding in business, no matter your age or experience.
This Mom is Using Early Retirement to Tackle the Racial Wealth Gap
Inspired to retire early, Kiersten Saunders, along with her husband, stepped away from corporate jobs to become six-figure entrepreneurs. The successful mom shares her best tips for spending and saving in order to build financial independence well before 65.
How This Mom and Serial Entrepreneur Became a Renowned Kids' Space Designer
Vanessa Antonelli, a mom of two, started out as an independent buyer before transitioning into creating custom children's spaces. She shares some financial principles that helped her succeed, as well as a few budget-friendly design tips.