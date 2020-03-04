How This Former Stay-at-Home Mom Built One of New York's Hottest Restaurants At 59

How This Former Stay-at-Home Mom Built One of New York's Hottest Restaurants At 59

After nearly two decades as a stay-at-home mom, Nasim Alikhani decided to open her first restaurant at age 59. And she says she's only just getting started. Here are her tips for succeeding in business, no matter your age or experience.