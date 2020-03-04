Money

Learn what you need to know about money and your family from saving strategies to dealing with unexpected expenses. Try our tips and make your budget work.

12 Ways to Make the Most of Your Money in a Multigenerational Family

With multigenerational households on the rise, families living in them share their best tips for saving money.
How This Mom Saved Big Money By Buying a Home With Her Dad

In hopes of creating a comfortable life, a Chicago mom and her husband decided to "get creative" and bought a duplex with her father. Here are her money-savvy tips for joining financial forces and living with a parent.
This Neuroscientist and Single Mom Raised $58M to Reduce Hiring Bias

Soon after becoming a single mom, Frida Polli, a Harvard- and MIT-trained neuroscientist, founded a startup dedicated to improving the hiring process. Here are her tips for chasing your own entrepreneurial dreams.
How This Former Stay-at-Home Mom Built One of New York's Hottest Restaurants At 59

After nearly two decades as a stay-at-home mom, Nasim Alikhani decided to open her first restaurant at age 59. And she says she's only just getting started. Here are her tips for succeeding in business, no matter your age or experience.
This Mom is Using Early Retirement to Tackle the Racial Wealth Gap

Inspired to retire early, Kiersten Saunders, along with her husband, stepped away from corporate jobs to become six-figure entrepreneurs. The successful mom shares her best tips for spending and saving in order to build financial independence well before 65.
How This Mom and Serial Entrepreneur Became a Renowned Kids' Space Designer

Vanessa Antonelli, a mom of two, started out as an independent buyer before transitioning into creating custom children's spaces. She shares some financial principles that helped her succeed, as well as a few budget-friendly design tips.

This Mom Built a Multibillion-Dollar Business and Now Helps Other Parents Become Millionaires

Suneera Madhani, a mom of two, founded Fattmerchant—aka the "Netflix of credit card processing." Here's her advice for parents aiming to find success in their own businesses.
5 Ways to Navigate the Health Care System Like a Boss Parent

It's more important than ever to know the ins and outs of the health care system. From picking the right doctor and medical costs to boosting your kid's immune system, here's everything you need to know.
This Former Nurse is Helping Aspiring CEOs Launch Successful Businesses

Meet the Mom Taking the Stress Out of Gift Giving

How This Mom is Taking on the $70B Baby Formula Industry

This Single Mom Launched a National Hijab Fashion Brand With Only $7,000

How This Mom of 4 Budgets to Support Her Foster Household

Crystal Paine has been learning how to scrimp and save since she was a kid. Today, she runs the successful blog Money Saving Mom. Here are her best tips on saving and budgeting while raising her 4 children and opening their home to fostering.

I’m a Mom and an Academic Advisor, Here’s How to Get Your Teen Through College Debt-Free

Meet the Mom Who Wants to Diversify the Startup World

This DIY Mom Saves Thousands of Dollars a Year on Kids Clothing

This Extreme Couponing Mom Uses TikTok to Teach Others How to Save

This Mom Paid off $30K Debt in a Year and Now Helps Other Couples With Their Finances

How 2 Moms Built a Thriving Butcher Shop While Expecting Their First Child

This Mom Left Her Career in Tech to Make Healthy Eating More Accessible to Busy Families

How I Got My Family Out of Debt as a Stay-at-Home Mom

This Mom Turned Packing School Lunches Into a Business Helping Families Prepare Affordable Healthy Meals

This 11-Year-Old Started a Lemonade Stand to Help Out Single Mothers During the Pandemic

Documenting Her Daughter's Medical Journey Taught This Mom How to Launch a Lucrative Career in Social Media

This Entrepreneur Built a Social Network for Moms and Has Great Advice to Help Working Mothers Thrive

Motherhood Propelled This Entrepreneur to Build a Multi-Million Dollar Hair Extension Empire

Survey Confirms Vast Majority of Parents Are Struggling Financially Because They Can't Get Childcare

This Mom Is Empowering Her Latinx Community to Understand Personal Finance

This Single Mom Paid Off Nearly $80K of Debt in 8 Months

This Mom's Postpartum Struggle Inspired Her to Launch a Fashion Line for Breastfeeding Women

BlackOutDay Is Using Economic Buying Power to Support the Black Community—Here's How You Can Participate

Yes, You Can Be a Wealthy Single Mom: How One Author is Overturning Negative Stereotypes Around Solo Parenting

This Mom of 2 Earns a Six-Figure Income From Home by Helping Other Moms Find Flexible Work Opportunities

This Mom Paid Down More Than $111K in Debt and Is Now Teaching Others How to Budget

GoFundMe Campaign for George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Gianna Surpasses $1 Million

How to Help Families Dealing With Food Insecurity

When Her Breadwinning Husband Was Diagnosed With MS, This Stay-At-Home Mom Built a Jewelry Empire

This Mom of 4 Shares the Secrets to Her Multimillion-Dollar Business Success

