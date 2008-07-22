Smart and Simple Space Savers

The biggest issue for many parents, no matter what their child's age, is what to do with all the toys. Lorie Marrero, creator of The Clutter Diet (clutterdiet.com), helps parents "lose clutter, gain time, and reduce stress." Here's what she recommends.

This room is often the hub of the home, and once you have a baby, you'll find that you need counter space to wash and dry bottles and/or breast pump parts; cabinet space for baby's bottles, bowls, and plates; and pantry space for jars of baby food and boxes of oatmeal. Marrero offers a helpful technique to keep things organized: "We teach people to prioritize their things and their spaces by ABCD. A things you use daily. B things you use less often. C things are seasonal, and D things you don't use at all but are keeping anyway."