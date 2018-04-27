7 Real Moms Who Give Us #Goals
My mom—Executive Operations Coordinator Adrienne Farr
My mom, Christine Farr, is so gentle, kind and patient. She has been that way her entire life but she never stops smiling and being a good person. She's a grandmama of four. The pic is her with my daughter when she was 6 months!
My Wife—Photo Director David Cooper
My wife, Jessica, is an amazing role model for our daughter, Paloma, 3, who is mixed with Dominican, Jamaican and American heritage. Jessica is a writer and editor who focuses on telling stories of women who are making an impact in the Hispanic culture.
My Friend—Deputy Editor Diane Debrovner
My friend Penny Haff has raised three delightful sons, ages 24, 22, and 19, who call her nearly every day to check in and say “I love you.” A few years ago, Penny and her husband invited a teenage girl whose mother had unexpectedly passed away to come live with them, and she is now thriving in college.
My Mom—Associate Editor Emily Elveru
My mom, Theresa Elveru, worked full-time while earning her degree and raising me. Every day she showed how a diligent work ethic and a positive attitude can lead to accomplishing big goals. Love you, Mama!
My Sister—Beauty Director Kate Sandoval Box
This is my sister, Laura Sandoval, who is nearing the 1-year mark of motherhood and completely rocking it. In the past year she moved to a new home in a new city where she doesn’t know many people and is far from family, found a job and then got promoted, and—oh, ya—had a BABY! Total #momgoals
My Sister—Senior Health Editor Julia Edelstein
When our mother died quite suddenly two and a half years ago, my sister, Laura, mom of two, ages 5 and 3, bravely took up the reins of so much that my mom did—without even a moment’s hesitation. Laura keeps our family together and showers my kids with love.
My Future Sister-in-Law—Social Media Editor Gillian Nigro
My future sister-in-law, Sara Curran, somehow makes parenting 3 kids, ages 5, 3, and 8-months (one who has special needs) and working full time look easy. I'm in awe of her.