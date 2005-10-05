Preparing for a Disaster

In our increasingly insecure world, it's more important than ever to be ready for a large-scale emergency or catastrophe, whether it's a natural disaster or a biological attack. The best way to protect your family is to stay prepared. Here's how.

Store and protect essentials in a waterproof box so they're on hand if you need them.

Pick two meeting spots: one right outside your home in case of a sudden emergency, such as a fire; and another outside your neighborhood -- in the event you are evacuated from your home. Children should know the address and phone number of the remote location.