22 Kid Foods We Secretly Love to Eat Ourselves

“The kid food that I secretly love to eat is chicken nuggets. They're delicious. Especially with ketchup.” — Ayn-Monique Klahre, Deputy Editor, FamilyFun

"Uncrustables!! The easiest pbj to throw in my purse for a 3 yr old meltdown at the bank, the easiest way to teach responsibility for an 8-year-old packing his lunch... The easiest snack right before the 11-year-olds baseball practice, the best ice pack in the 5-year-olds packed lunch and the easiest class snack choice for the 4-year-olds preschool. And the best work pick me up, or late night pick me up, running late & just need a snack. So good! The jelly and the honey ones!! Our huge house runs on them... But I buy a box just for me lol." — Natasha Adams

"Mini corn dogs... Bc sometimes 1 normal corn dog is not enough and 2 is too many. Plus I don't worry about the possibility of a wooden stick catching fire in my toaster oven. Lol." — Brittany Oviedo

“My favorite kid food, is by far, boxed mac n cheese. I've loved it since I was a kid. And I will gladly eat it with my son.” — Elizabeth Anne Shaw, Editor in Chief, FamilyFun

"I secretly love to sneak the Annie's fruit roll-ups that I pack for my daughter's lunch. lol once my daughter caught me with it and took more than half of it away from me telling me "it's for good girls only." — Alyssa A-j

"Pizza rolls. I just love the way you can pop them in your mouth in one bite and that yummy filling. I like to eat the filling that sticks to the pan when they burst during cooking." — Brandy Maricle

"Goldfish! Especially the Parmesan flavored ones. I get disappointed when she wants other flavors." — Catrina Lim

“I buy the chocolate cereal as if is for my children, then I eat it as well. And I buy the ice cream because they really want it when it's actually me eating it.” — Jessica Hartshorn, Entertainment Editor, Parents

"Cinnamon Toast Crunch. I can't get enough of those sugary little squares. My husband doesn't understand how the kids go through them so quickly." — Kira Garrett

"Spaghetti-Os with meatballs! I actually don't let my kids eat them, they never have even tried them, but I certainly sneak them when they're not around!" — Jessie Bearden

“I love those little spinach Doctor Praeger's patties that come in dinosaur shapes.” — Julia Edelstein, Senior Health Editor, Parents

"Lucky Charms cereal. I always tell my daughter that I'm never going to but then again when she eats all the marshmallows and leaves the cereal. But then I see them on the shelf and think "well, I'll give her ONE more chance." — Marcia Parker

"Gerber cinnamon crackers and Arrowroot cookies. Hellloooooo why are they so delicious?! I have to hide when I stuff them into my mouth though or my son gives me "the look". He knows his mama loves her food." — Kim Buller

"I absolutely love Lunchables turkey and cheese crackers! I wish they made a jumbo size so I wouldn't "Accidentally" eat all of them before my daughter gets to pack them for lunch..." — Amber Griffith

"Hoho's. But I only eat them frozen and hide them behind the frozen veggies. My 9-year-old just found my hiding spot last week. I told him I will share as long as he doesn't tell his brothers!" — Beth Clem

“I'm embarrassed to admit that I really love pop tarts. I didn't allow them in my house for a really long time. And then finally one day, I caved. I don't even know why, I don't think my kids were even asking for them. They were just as good as I remembered.” — Erika Janes, Executive Editor, Parents.com

"I have boxes of Rice Krispies on hand at all times just so I have no excuse NOT to make my favorite treats from childhood. Feels good to 'share' this tradition with my children." — Maxxine Belizaire

"Popcorn! I always buy it convincing my self it's something quick to get through til dinner or for a movie but pull off far more popcorn sneak attacks than my son." — Bethany Gil

"Fruit gummies! They're so delicious and it's like a game to see if I got a good pack....and I can't even say they're for my kid seeing as she's 10 months old." — Katie Smith

"Apple sauce pouches. My daughter hates them but my son and I love them! Apple cinnamon pouches that have sat out and are warm or hot-ish...it's like baked apples. Yum." — Danielle Digiacomo Pieper

"Swedish fish. And I may have told my kids when they were little that Swedish fish had nuts in it so they couldn't have them." — Dewi Gallagher