How Do You Keep Calm When You're Crazy Busy?

Being busy is in your DNA. Here's how to wind down.

BOOK SOME DOWNTIME

I curl up and read to my daughter. A good book can always take you to a far-off land, where you end with a "happily ever after." — Trina Greene Farmington, MN

KNIT ONE, PURL TWO

I nestle into the couch, get out my knitting, and drink a double espresso, which is just about the perfect thing to do during my kids' naptime. There's something wonderfully relaxing about making something. Right now I'm into knitting lace shawls in all kinds of crazy colors. — Julia Mills, Cape May Court House, NJ

BE A NEATNIK

I organize my dresser drawers! I can't control what time my daughters' swim meets are, who can't find her shoes, or who suddenly doesn't like apples for a snack, but I do have control over my drawers. It calms me to know I've established order over something. — Melissa Brown Jones Frisco, TX

SIT, SIP, RELAX

Does wine count?! I love to have a glass of red wine after my son goes to bed. I turn on reruns of Law & Order: SVU, sit back in my comfy recliner chair, and do absolutely nothing for a change. — Ev Glasper, Jacksonville, FL

TAKE A LITTLE DRIVE

I get in my car, roll down the windows, blast the radio, and drive along the beach. Even if I just get away for ten minutes, looking at the beautiful sky and the Gulf puts me in a good mood. — Jennifer Allen, Panama City, FL

I close myself in the pantry and eat a giant marshmallow. Those things are huge, and require just enough bites to calm myself down— and just enough time for my two kids to start poking their hands under the door for me. — Jennifer MacLeod, Shiloh, GA

DO A HAPPY DANCE