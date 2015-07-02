How do I over come depression with my second child?

A: Postpartum depression can last a long time and it is not uncommon for a woman to get pregnant again even when she may still be feeling overwhelmed by sadness. The most important thing is that you not only recognize that you are experiencing depressive symptoms but that you want to do something about it. The first thing you need to do is to check in with your ob or your primary care physician to make sure there isn’t a physical cause for your symptoms, such as a thyroid issue. If you check out physically, ask for a referral to a mental health professional who has experience working with women who have post-partum depression. The most effective treatments include medication and/or cognitive-behavioral therapy, and you and your therapist need to decide together which is the best plan for you.