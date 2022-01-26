7 Parents-Approved Kitchen Cleaning Products
The kitchen sink and surrounding counter space sees a lot of action. Between wrangling your kids' breakfast and lunch, cooking (and cleaning up after) family dinner, and somehow feeding and caffeinating yourself in between, it's safe to say that the area can get a little messy. But the chaos doesn't have to be overwhelming—we scoured the world of cleaning supplies to discover the easiest, smartest, and prettiest tools out there. Not only will each one make your cleaning routine better, but they're also all under $20. Plus, a few of them are eco-friendly, so you can clean up your sink station while also cleaning up the earth.
Overall, we looked for products that work harder to save you time and elbow grease. Yup, that includes solutions for the crusted-on macaroni and cheese you let sit overnight—no shame—and the crumbs your partner is constantly dropping on the counter and not cleaning up. There's even a fix for that juggle you do while simultaneously holding a sponge, wet plate, and bottle of soap while washing the dishes. Oh, and one for the obscene amount of paper towels you use on a daily (read: hourly) basis.
One final bonus: Every kitchen cleaning product below looks nice too. So, you can still feel like your kitchen has some semblance of attractive interior design, even if you're wiping up buttered noodle spills. Finally, you can get a handle on cleaning the kitchen—and keeping it that way.
Related Items
Grove Co. Ultimate Dish Soap
Swap the standard suds for Grove Co. Ultimate Dish Soap. It's housed in an aluminum bottle, which is prettier than plastic and can be recycled again and again.
To buy: Grove Co. Ultimate Dish Soap, $4.95; grove.co.
OXO Soap-Dispensing Sponge Holder
Pump some dish soap onto your sponge single-handedly with a quick press of this soap-dispensing sponge holder from OXO. No more wet-handed juggling of dirty dishes, sponges, and slippery detergent.
To buy: OXO Soap-Dispensing Sponge Holder, $18.95; amazon.com.
Casabella Round Dish Scrubber
This round dish scrubber from Casabella makes it a snap to clean awkwardly shaped items—the travel snack cup or the reusable water bottle—and adds a burst of color to your stark stainless steel.
To buy: Casabella Round Dish Scrubber, $8.86; amazon.com.
Scotch-Brite Advanced Scrub Dots Non-Scratch Scrubbers
When you've left dirty cookware in the sink a tad too long, grab a Scotch-Brite Scrub Dots sponge. It will get stuck-on scrambled eggs or burned cheese bits off without ruining your pan's finish.
To buy: Scotch-Brite Advanced Scrub Dots Non-Scratch Scrubbers, $13.66 for 6; amazon.com.
Full Circle Sinksational Sink Strainer
If food scraps are constantly clogging the drain, protect it with the colorful Sinksational Sink Strainer made from recycled plastic. The flexible rim suctions around so no crumb can escape, and there's a separate lid if you need to fill the sink.
To buy: Full Circle Sinksational Sink Strainer, $6.99; amazon.com.
Kohler Kitchen Surface Squeegee
The Kohler Kitchen Surface Squeegee sweeps crumbs into the sink or garbage with its bristly side and wipes away liquids with the rubber blade on the other side. Hang it on the edge of the sink when you're done.
To buy: Kohler Kitchen Surface Squeegee, $11.90 (originally $13.32); amazon.com.
Ten and Co. Sponge Cloths
Trade disposable paper products for Sponge Cloths made from wood cellulose and cotton. Each towel is superabsorbent and can be thrown in the dishwasher or washing machine. (Orange ya glad you can help save the planet?)
To buy: Ten and Co. Sponge Cloths, $6 each; tenandco.ca.