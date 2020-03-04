Housekeeping

Simple home solutions to keep life running smoothly.

Most Recent

9 Homemade Cleaners You Can Use While You're Pregnant
Worried about cleaning while pregnant? Make your own pregnancy- and family-safe homemade cleaning products with these simple yet effective DIY cleaner how-tos.
These Common Household Products Could Be Affecting Your Daughters' Health
A new study reveals a link between some very common chemicals in household and beauty products and early puberty in girls.
Easy Hacks for Hosting Houseguests
Visitors heading your way? Here’s how to prep your house for a happy stay without exhausting yourself.
How to Get Rid of Baby Poop Stains
Follow these steps to clean Baby's clothes after a diaper blow-out.
Laundry Tips for Busy Parents
Whether you’re a load-a-day or a save-it-for-Sunday type, you can up your washing game with these laundry tips.
Your Ultimate Baby Gear Cleaning Guide
Our strategies tackle your toughest jobs, from sippy cups to stinky shoes. 
More Housekeeping

Man Sent Wife Sexy Photos of Himself Doing Chores & Our Thirst Is Real
The Reddit user hoped his wife would be turned on by seeing her husband doing house work.
10 Best-Kept Secrets From Cleaning Pros
No wonder you need a spa day: Research shows that women spend approximately six hours each week doing housework. That’s a lot of sweeping, scrubbing, and sanitizing! Parents Latina is helping you win back your time and get rid of the grime with these tips from Latino cleaning pros across the country.
You'll Never Believe How Many Hours Working Moms Log
Money Can't Buy You Happiness...Or Can It?
Make a Bath Bomb
7 Tips to Combat Playroom Clutter

One Mom's Secret to Getting More Done (and Having Fewer Regrets!)

Bringing a “vacation mindset” to your everyday life can help you make the most of the time you have with your kids.

All Housekeeping

11 Mommy Timesavers
A Family Room for Everyone
Organize Your Home for Baby
How to Clean Your House Faster
Reframing Chores for Young Children: Why and How
Mom Bloggers' Best Organizing Tips
Easy Kids' Room Decor
How to Get the Better of Baby Stains
Floor It
6 Smart Ideas for Cleaning Your Living Room and Bedroom
8 Tips for Cleaning Your Bathroom
8 Tricks For Cleaning Your Kitchen
Durable Decor
House of Possibilities
Clever Carpet
Make Your Own Table Topper
Decorate Your Home on a Budget
Secrets of an Organized Family
Parents' Best Green Cleaning Products of 2021
