Strike a Pose!
Two Trees
A. Stand side by side, with feet flat on the ground and toes pointed forward. Rest your hands on your hips.
B. Bending your right knee and turning it out to the side, slide your right foot up the inside of your left leg and rest it a gainst your calf. (To really challenge your balance, rest it against your inner thigh.) Now reach your arms out to the sides and raise them up to the sky like branches, making sure to spread your fingers. Hold for five seconds, then bring your arms and leg back down and repeat with your left leg. Do three sets.
Kooky Crabs
A. Sit with knees bent and feet hip-width apart and flat on the ground. Your hands should be slightly behind you, with palms on the ground--fingers pointed toward your feet.
B.In one smooth motion, lift your hips and torso off the ground. Try to keep your body in a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. (If this is too hard, just keep your butt a few inches off the ground.) For an added challenge, walk forward and back--or side to side--for five seconds, then slowly lower yourself to the ground. Repeat three times.
Frog Jumps
A. With feet shoulder-width apart, bend your knees and squat down so that your butt is near the ground. With elbows pointing out, press your palms and fingers together.
B. Every time you or your child says "Ribbit!" the other person has to jump in the air as high as possible. (If you can, keep your hands together or put them out to your sides for balance, and point your toes.) Be sure to return to a squat position when you land. Keep jumping until one of you gets tired (or at least ten times).
Super Slide
A. Sit with legs straight in front of you and toes pointed. Put your hands flat on the ground, slightly behind your hips and with fingers pointed toward your toes.
B. Now lift your butt and torso off the ground so that your body makes a straight line from head to toes. Keep your abs tight and your head back so that you're looking at the sky. Hold for three or four seconds, then return to start position--or take turns holding the pose as one of you rolls a soft ball down the length of the other's body. Slowly lower yourself to the ground. Repeat three times.
Boat Race
A. Sit with legs together and knees bent. Put your hands behind you, palms flat on the ground.
B. Lean back and lift your legs off the ground so that your body makes a V-shape. (Keeping your knees bent will make this pose easier.) Hold for five seconds. Then, become a sailboat by holding your right arm in front of you as you bring your left arm straight up above your head. Repeat three times.
Kissing Turtles
A. Sit, facing each other, with your legs wide apart, knees bent, and feet flat on the ground. Now put your arms under your knees so that your palms are flat on the ground, behind and to the outside of your heels.
B. Lower your forehead as close to the ground as you can (imagine you're a turtle tucking your head into your shell). When you come back up, make kissing noises to each other. Repeat three to five times.
Cool Down R-R-R-Roar!
Kneel on the ground, with your butt resting on your heels. Now roll your shoulders back, stick out your chest, and raise your hands in the air like claws. Slowly take a deep breath in, then let it out as you roar like a lion. Repeat five times.