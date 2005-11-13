A. Stand side by side, with feet flat on the ground and toes pointed forward. Rest your hands on your hips.

B. Bending your right knee and turning it out to the side, slide your right foot up the inside of your left leg and rest it a gainst your calf. (To really challenge your balance, rest it against your inner thigh.) Now reach your arms out to the sides and raise them up to the sky like branches, making sure to spread your fingers. Hold for five seconds, then bring your arms and leg back down and repeat with your left leg. Do three sets.