10 Fitness Products to Help Make You a Stronger Mom
Front-Closure Sports Bra
Loooking for high-performance clothing that's cute and cost-friendly? Target's C9 Champion line fits both bills. We love this wireless sports bra, with built-in cups and adjustable straps that keep your girls supported and in place—whether you're going for a jog, killing a HIIT workout, or sweating through hot yoga. Wicking stretch fabric and a zip-front closure ensures ease when taking the bra on and off even after your sweatiest workout. Pair this stylish sports bra with a workout tank, or wear it alone with high-waisted leggings. ($25; target.com)
Fitbit Alta
Stay fit in style with this slim wristband. Fitbit Alta will track your activity, sleep, and exercise, as well as let you log your food and record workouts. As a mom, sleep seems like it moves to the bottom of the priority list, but Fitbit Alta will develop sleeping routines to ensure you're getting enough sleep to stay energized during the week. (Yay!) Movement reminders throughout the day will keep you living a healthy and active lifestyle. Try the band in a daring coral or teal, or opt for a classic black, plum, or blue. ($130 - $150; fitbit.com)
Resistance Cables
Before you skip a workout because you're feeling exhausted (raises hand!), remember this: Physical activity gets your heart pumping and oxygen flowing—which will make you feel more energized and less stressed. Take 5 or 10 minutes out of your busy day to complete a set of resistance training with these cables. The resistance cables were designed to withstand high-repetition training. Completing a few sets of shoulder presses or lateral raises is a great way to start your day. ($15; paragonsports.com)
Medicine Ball
Looking for a super-versatile piece of fitness equipment? Meet the medicine ball! The power of the medicine ball lies in its core-strengthening abilities—stabilizing your torso makes actions like lifting, pulling, and pushing easier and safer. Used as a total-body training tool, a medicine ball can help improve the strength of your muscles and joints as well as your endurance. Power up because the easy-grip texture means you can throw, bounce, or rebound the ball with ease. ($29 - $114; spri.com)
Strappy Tank
Sport this strappy tank during your daily sweat sesh. The loose fit provides comfort and breathability, so you can rock your workout and your style. Better yet, the tank has a built-in compression bra made of moisture-wicking material that provides support and ventilation—so you never have to worry about forgetting to pack your sports bra. ($25; target.com)
Yoga Mat
Perfect for an at-home or studio om session, this medallion-printed mat's non-slip grip will provide you with the stability you need, no what what pose you're in—plus it provides comfort while reducing impact and strain on your joints. Although meant for yoga, it can be used to complete a set of planks or crunches, too. ($22; yogaoutlet.com)
Dumbbells
Whether you're doing a few sets of biceps curls or weighted lunges, dumbbells are the perfect solution to working out in the comfort of your own home. Dumbbells will add metabolism-boosting muscle while toning your entire body. These easy-to-grip weights were designed in a hexagon shape to ensure they won't roll away from your mat. With a quick search online you can find at-home workouts to spice up your regimen with dumbbells and crush your fitness goals. ($2 - $10; walmart.com)
Power Bands
Tone your muscles and get stronger with the power-band kit. This gear can provide the extra oomph you need to get more out of your leg or upper-body workouts. The best part is these bands make it super easy to get some quick exercise in at home before you take the kids to soccer games and piano lessons. As you progress and achieve your fitness goals, you can use the varying levels of resistance bands provided to intensify your workouts. ($20; dickssportinggoods.com)
Gym Bag
If spin or barre classes are more your speed, you'll need a reliable gym bag. Made of durable canvas, this bag will be your go-to gym companion. Acid-lime detailing adds a fun pop of color to this ever-neutral gray duffel. Comfortably swing it over your shoulder to keep your hands free, or you can remove the shoulder strap and use the two carry handles like any classic duffel. Bonus: This duffel bag is the ideal size to haul your belongings for a weekend getaway. ($60; nordstrom.com)
Textured Leggings
With its all-day comfort and slick style, athleisure has got to be our favorite kind of clothing. Beat your personal best in these textured, stretch fabric leggings. The black pattern provides figure-flattering detail and extra ventilation to keep you cool. These so-stylish leggings aren't just meant for the gym. Now you can stay comfortable and fabulous while running Saturday errands, doing house chores, or playing with your kiddos. ($40; target.com)