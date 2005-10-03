Breast Cancer Risks and Myths

Who is likely to get breast cancer? Are you at risk?

Risk Factors

Soon after her son was born, Melissa Thompson noticed a small bump in her left breast. She called her doctor and was startled to get the instruction "come in right away." Suddenly, what had at first been a minor development seemed life threatening. What if she had breast cancer?

Fortunately for Melissa, the lump was early mastitis, an easily treated and nonthreatening condition many nursing moms encounter. But the experience was a wake-up call, she says.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) says breast cancer remains the most common cancer in women. More than 190,000 in the U.S. will be diagnosed with the disease in 2001. Breast cancer death rates did decline significantly between 1992 and 1996 -- thanks largely to early detection efforts and improved treatments. But breast cancer remains a threat, and more so for some women than others.

Here are some important risk factors that play a role in determining who gets breast cancer.

Age: 77 percent of those who develop breast cancer are over 50 years old.

Breast Cancer Myths

Be alert to risk factors for breast cancer, but also be aware that many myths and rumors about the disease abound. The following factors have been determined by the ACS to have no impact on a woman's likelihood of developing breast cancer:

Antiperspirants: Internet e-mail rumors claiming that chemicals in underarm antiperspirants are absorbed through the skin causing breast cancer are unfounded. There is no evidence to support this rumor.

What Can You Do?

Early detection is the key to surviving breast cancer. There are steps that you can take right now to protect your health:

Breast self-exam: Women age 20 or older should perform breast self-examination every month. If you feel a lump or swelling in the breast or underarm area, notice skin irritation or dimpling, experience nipple pain or a discharge other than breast milk, you should see your doctor right away. Remember, most of these breast changes are not cancer, but a health-care professional can make that determination.

