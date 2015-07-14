9 Quick Tips for an At-Home Workout

By Nicole Dorsey Straff
You'll burn calories while doing chores with these moves that will leave you feeling energized, refreshed, and best of all, with time to spare!
Standing Calf Raises

The chore: washing dishes

Your fitness move: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Raise yourself high on your tippy toes, then slowly return to a flat-foot position. Lift and lower your heels 20-40 times, or until you feel too tired to continue.

What you're working: calves and thighs

Wide Plies

The chore: rinsing dishes

Your fitness move: Spread your legs as wide as you can with your toes pointing slightly out. Lower your hips and bend your knees at a 90-degree angle. Pulse up and down 20 times, but try to push yourself all the way to 40 if you can!

What you're working: inner thighs and legs

Tree Pose

The chore: Drying dishes

Your fitness move: Stand with your feet close together so that they're almost touching each other. Slowly bring your left foot up so the sole of your foot touches the inside of your right thigh. Hold this move, pressing your foot against your leg, for 30-60 seconds. After you lower your left foot, switch legs so that your right sole rests against your inner left thigh. Repeat twice with each leg.

What you're working: improving your balance and flexibility

Standing Push-Ups

The chore: loading laundry

Your fitness move: Stand a few feet from the washer and place your hands shoulder-width apart on the machine. Bend your arms slowly, bringing your chest toward the edge of the washer. Slowly push back out to a full-arm extension. Repeat 20 times.

What you're working: chest, arms, and back

Standing Leg Lifts

The chore: drying laundry

Your fitness move: Balance on your left leg and slowly kick your right leg out to your right side 20 times, to the front of the room 20 times, and to the back of the room 20 times each. Next, balance your right leg and repeat with kicks with your left foot, making sure to control your leg movements the whole time.

What you're working: butt, thighs, and abs

Bent-Over Stretches

The chore: emptying the dryer

Your fitness move: Stand 3 feet away from the dryer and place your hands about shoulder-width apart on its top. With your legs about hip-width apart, bend forward at the waist until your torso is parallel to the floor. Hold for one minute, while breathing deeply.

What you're working: back muscles

Giant Steps

The chore: Vacuuming the family room

Your fitness move: While pushing the vacuum across the room, lunge deeply with your right leg, bending your knee at a 90-degree angle, then with your left leg. Alternate between your right and left legs until you've completed 20 lunges. Take a short break, then repeat. If you reach a dusty corner, hold your lunge and pulse up and down 20 times on each leg.

What you're working: legs and thighs

Ballet Jump-Outs

The chore: decluttering a room

Your fitness move: Once you've finished putting toys and knickknacks away, stand with your heels together and toes pointed out. Do a quick jump, landing with your legs shoulder-distance apart and knees slightly bent. Jump back to your start position quickly. Repeat this move nonstop for two minutes.

What you're working: inner thighs, lower legs, and hips

Belly Squeezes

The chore: vacuuming a large room

Your fitness move: Contract your abs by pulling your navel in and breathing deeply, making sure to keep your shoulders back and your torso straight. Try to hold your stomach without resting in for five minutes -- or as long as it takes you to dust one room.

What you're working: abdominal muscles

