You're exhausted, but the baby's awake --so you're on duty.

STRESS BUSTER: Leg Lean

Lie on floor with butt an inch or two from a wall and legs extended straight up, heels resting on wall. Place arms alongside torso, palms up or on floor above head with elbows bent. Hold for 1 minute--or up to 5.

BENEFIT:

This can be (almost) as refreshing as a nap, so you'll have more energy. Getting your feet above your head gives your heart a rest from having to work to circulate blood from your feet--and relieves lower back tension.