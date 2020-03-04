Healthy Mom

8 Little Ways to Put Yourself First as a Parent
You often push your own priorities to the bottom of the must-get-done list. But these low-effort lifestyle tweaks will do you good for years to come.
I'm a Mom and a Yoga Instructor: Here Are My Simplest Ways to Deal With Stress
Sarah Larson Levey, the founder of Y7 Yoga, a national chain of yoga studios, offers tips on how parents can manage stress and focus on self-care without feeling bad about it.
The Parents' Guide to Meditating: How to Do It When You Have No Time
Meditation experts and parents who have figured out their own slow-down secrets share how even the busiest moms and dads can take a breather.
5 Reasons Your Vision is Changing as a Parent And What to Do About It
Things not as clear as they used to be? Here are five surprising insights about eye health in the parenthood years, and advice from experts on navigating the most common problems.
Yes, You Can Experience Phantom Baby Kicks Long After Being Pregnant—Here's Why They Happen
Some women say they can actually still feel baby kicks years after giving birth. Here, experts break down the phenomenon of phantom kicks.
The Real Reason Your Stomach Hurts
Motherhood and gut problems do not mix well, but they do mix often. Four moms with chronic, confounding symptoms share their rough, relatable journeys to find answers—and relief.
I Delayed Chemo to Do IVF During the Pandemic, And It Was Scary But Worth It
After learning I needed chemo for my breast cancer, I opted to do IVF. But because of the pandemic, fertility treatments were put on hold. I could only wait three months. My doctor fought hard for me and now I'm optimistic I will one day give birth.
My Double Mastectomy Forced Me to Put My Son in Daycare During the Pandemic, And I'm Glad I Did
Having a double mastectomy while raising a 20-month-old during the coronavirus pandemic has been the hardest time of my life. Putting my son in daycare was the best choice for me.
The Pandemic Pushed Back My Breast Cancer Surgery, a Small Delay With a Big Impact
5 Ways to Lower Your Risk of Breast Cancer
5 Ways the Mental Load Impacts Moms' Health and How to Ask for Help
How One Mom With Type 2 Diabetes is Inspiring Others With the Condition to Live Full Lives

7 Reasons Moms End Up at the Dentist—And How to Avoid Them

If you tend to bathe your teeth in staining beverages (hello, cold brew) and skip flossing because #notime, we’ve got you. Here are the tips, tricks, and products you need to take better care of your whole mouth.

I Built a ‘Mom Cave’ And Here’s Why You Should Too
As More Women Under 40 Are Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Is 'Hospital Bed Mom' the New Face of Parenting?
How to Talk to Your Kids About Your Breast Cancer Diagnosis
15 Signs of Caregiver Burnout and How to Recover
I'm a Mom and a Runner: This Is What a Walt Disney Marathon Is Really Like
We Need to Talk About the Rising Trend of Suicide in New Moms
We Are a Family with Anxiety
Here's What You Need to Know About the New "Female Viagra" Drug
Why New Moms Have Intrusive Thoughts
Postpartum OCD: When Moms Are Afraid of Their Thoughts
Learning to Slow Down Is My Favorite Part of Being a Mom
I Tried THC Tampons for My Endometriosis Pain
Latina Moms Have a High Risk of Postpartum Anxiety—Here's How They Cope
4 Things You Can Do to Prevent UTIs
Aldi Anxiety Keeps Me From Shopping There
‘Keto Crotch’ Could Be a Stinky Side Effect of the Diet—Here’s What to Know
This Mom Shed Her Post-Baby Weight by Working Out Only 20 Minutes a Day
Taking a Trip With Your Girlfriends Is Good For Your Health, According to Science
Why You Should Book a Momcation in 2019
Meghan Markle Inspired Prince Harry to Ditch Alcohol and Caffeine During Her Pregnancy
The Busy Mom's Exercise Schedule
Drew Barrymore Posts Before & After Photos While Revealing She's Lost 25 Lbs: 'It's Hard AF'
No Filter Here! This Mama Just Showed Us What New Motherhood Really Looks Like
I Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer While Pregnant—and This Decision Saved My Baby's Life
Powerful Video Captures What a Mom's Panic Attack Looks Like
