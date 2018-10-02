Editors' Picks: Gifts for Any Occasion
A Screwdriver Just for Toys
Take it from us, after a season of testing a few hundred toys: This Toydriver electronic screwdriver makes it easier for us adults to help Santa. It's for those teeny screws! ($10)
Slime Soap
What better way to get the kids presentable? New Soapy Slime Body Cleanser from Avon Kids. The scent reminds us of a Jolly Rancher. ($10)
Set-of-Three Gloves
Um, for us, not the kids. We too often lose just one, so this Pair and a Spare set from the Museum of Modern Art is brilliant! ($32)
Cool Paper Straws
The craze for biodegradable straws has led to a flood of fun (sturdy!) paper designs. With cute characters or images resembling bamboo stalks, birch trees, and candy canes, these (from Kikkerland, $3 for 12 animal straws or $9 for 144 printed straws) make every glass of milk feel festive.
A Book About Civic Duty
Little ones may be amazed that women got the vote only 98 years ago. (TBH, we were!) Take your kid with you to the polls, then read Bold & Brave, by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, with illustrations by Maira Kalman. Well done, sister suffragettes! ($19)
Little Lebowski Sweaters
That’s how our news editor describes the fall designs at teacollection.com, a site she loves for her tot. Check out the deliciously soft—and washable!—cotton collection (this set is $69.50).