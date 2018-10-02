Editors' Picks: Gifts for Any Occasion

October 02, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Peter Ardito
If your calendar looks like ours, there's always a gift-giving occasion around the corner. Whether it's a holiday, birthday or baby shower, keep these ideas in your back pocket.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

A Screwdriver Just for Toys

Take it from us, after a season of testing a few hundred toys: This Toydriver electronic screwdriver makes it easier for us adults to help Santa. It's for those teeny screws! ($10)

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Slime Soap

Credit: Peter Ardito

What better way to get the kids presentable? New Soapy Slime Body Cleanser from Avon Kids. The scent reminds us of a Jolly Rancher. ($10)

3 of 6

Set-of-Three Gloves

Um, for us, not the kids. We too often lose just one, so this Pair and a Spare set from the Museum of Modern Art is brilliant! ($32)

Advertisement

4 of 6

Cool Paper Straws

Credit: Peter Ardito

The craze for biodegradable straws has led to a flood of fun (sturdy!) paper designs. With cute characters or images resembling bamboo stalks, birch trees, and candy canes, these (from Kikkerland, $3 for 12 animal straws or $9 for 144 printed straws) make every glass of milk feel festive.

5 of 6

A Book About Civic Duty

Credit: Peter Ardito

Little ones may be amazed that women got the vote only 98 years ago. (TBH, we were!) Take your kid with you to the polls, then read Bold & Brave, by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, with illustrations by Maira Kalman. Well done, sister suffragettes! ($19)

Shop This Gift

6 of 6

Little Lebowski Sweaters

Credit: Peter Ardito

That’s how our news editor describes the fall designs at teacollection.com, a site she loves for her tot. Check out the deliciously soft—and washable!—cotton collection (this set is $69.50).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next