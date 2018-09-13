The 17 Best Nursing Bras for Breastfeeding
Are you in the market for a comfortable and well-fitting nursing bra? Check out our round-up of the best nursing bras for every purpose, whether it's exercising, sleeping, pumping, or accomplishing everyday tasks.
Shopping for the Best Nursing Bra
To find the best nursing bra, keep these important shopping considerations in mind:
Timing: Ward off stress by purchasing nursing bras a few weeks before Baby arrives. Also keep in mind that breasts shrink after giving birth, so you’ll likely need to buy smaller nursing bras a few months into breastfeeding.
Comfort: The most comfortable nursing bras will have soft fabric to sooth chapped nipples, wide straps (especially if you have larger breasts), a back band that doesn’t dig into your skin, and no underwire. For added functionality, look for options with removable pads and easy access to your breasts.
Fit: A too-tight bra can cause mastitis and clogged milk ducts (yikes!) so it's important to get measured. Take advantage of professional bra fitting services, if they're available.
Support: Since your breasts will be heavy and full of milk, you’ll want an adequate amount of support to prevent backaches.
Bravado Designs Body Silk Seamless Nursing Bra
One of the most popular nursing bras on the market, the Body Silk Seamless Bra from Bravado features four-way stretch fabric that adapts to new mothers’ changing breast shapes. It also has a wire-free design, removable foam inserts, and drop-away cups for skin-to-skin contact. Choose from a wide range of colors including dusty pink, black, purple, and silver.
ThirdLove 24/7 Classic Nursing Bra
ThirdLove created a nursing bra that does it all. Moms will love the memory foam cups that fit their body, finely adjustable hook and eye, and drop-down cups for easy nursing. Pleated straps and gold alloy strap adjusters also add a hint of luxury. And here's the best part: Given ThirdLove's emphasis on perfect fit (the bras are designed based on real women’s measurements!), the company also developed a Fit Finder to help customers find their ideal bra size.
Bodily's The Do Anything Bra
This hands-free pumping bra doesn’t actually look like a pumping bra! It was designed with a lactation consultant for on-the-go parents who need some extra help. The soft and stretchy fabric is comfortable for all-day wear, but it also provides enough support for pumping accessories. Indeed, it works with most leading pump brands, including Medela, Ameda, Spectra, and more. No wonder it’s one of the best pumping and nursing bras on the market!
Cake Maternity Cotton Candy Seamless Sleep and Yoga Nursing Bra
Whatever your nursing needs, Cake Maternity has got you covered. Their maternity bras come in a wide range of sizes, colors, and styles. One stand-out option is their wire-free Cotton Candy Nursing Bra, which is knitted from dense yet soft yarn. It's ideal for light or medium activity (think walking or yoga) while also being comfortable enough to wear all day. In fact, the stretchy fabric grows with your breasts throughout pregnancy, and it returns to its original shape after you give birth.
Knix Leakproof Nursing Bra
This best nursing bra has all of the features that new mothers want: a comfortable wireless design, stretchy fabric, patented leak-proof technology, and one-handed breastfeeding access. It was tested by hundreds of breastfeeding and chestfeeding parents, so you can feel confident that it’ll stand up to your nursing needs.
Kindred Bravely French Terry Racerback Nursing and Sleep Bra
When scouting a nighttime bra, you probably have a few qualifications: stretchy and soft fabric, easy breastfeeding access, and no underwire. The popular French Terry Racerback Nursing & Sleep Bra hits the mark perfectly. With a simple crossover front design, this bra is also a great option for lounging around the house.
Motherhood Maternity Wrap Nursing Sleep Bra
With a wrap design and soft cotton/spandex fabric, this is one of the best nursing sleep bras on the market today.. The light support will give breasts a breather at the end of the day—and you won't find any uncomfortable wires, clips, or clasps anywhere.
Storq Everyday Bra
Sometimes simple is best—and the no-frills Storq Everyday Bra definitely fits the bill. The comfortable fabric pulls aside for nursing, and it offers light support for new mamas. Thanks to adjustable straps and stretchy material, it also accommodates a cup size in flux.
Kindred Bravely Sublime Nursing Sports Bra
Are you itching to get back to hiking, walking, or yoga practice? Then you’ll love the Sublime Nursing Sports Bra, which was designed for active parents. Moisture-wicking fabric will keep you comfortable during low-impact workouts, while clip-down cups give you easy breastfeeding access. It’s also comfortable enough to wear during your everyday life!
Motherfigure Multitasking Maternity Bra
Motherfigure wants to make life easier for breastfeeding mothers, who “should be able to wear the same bra no matter what your day has in store,” says its website. Developed with insight from lactation consultants, doulas, and new mamas, their all-in-one bra has a hands-free pumping design. It also adjusts with changing breast shape and supports strong milk supply with an underwire-free design.
Simple Wishes Hands Free Pumping Bra
This hands-free nursing bra can turn any mom into the ultimate multitasker! It's compatible with most breast pumps, including ones by Medela, Lansinoh, Ameda, and more. Adjustable sizing and straps guarantee a perfect fit for your changing body, and it's free from underwire for added comfort.
Le Mystere Sexy Mama Nursing Bra
Who says breastfeeding accessories can’t be sexy? Le Mystere brings alluring sophistication to their Sexy Mama Nursing Bra with a contour silhouette, lacy embellishments, and other indulgent details. But the eye-catching bra is functional too, since it has adjustable straps, memory foam cups, an easy one-hand clasp, and a discreet sling for support.
Pact Nursing Bralette
Made with organic cotton, the Pact Nursing Bralette is Fair Trade Certified, and it wastes minimal water in the manufacturing process. Key features include pullover nursing accessibility, light support, and wireless crossover styling.
Anita Stretch Microfiber Nursing Bra
With cup sizes ranging from C to I, this garment one of the best nursing bras for large breasts. The comfortable underwire gives much-needed support, and the lightweight design also has snap-down nursing clips, unlined molded cups, and adjustable stretch straps.
Natori Hidden Glamour Maternity Bra
At first glance, the Natori Hidden Glamour Maternity Bra doesn’t look like a nursing accessory at all. But underneath the lace-trimmed cups is comfortable, supportive breastfeeding access for new mothers.
Undercover Mama Nursing Tank Top
Now that you’ve found the best maternity bra, it’s time to search for a nursing tank top. Consider this one from Undercover Mama, which looks great layered underneath nearly any shirt. It attaches to any nursing or regular bra without extra straps, and it gives easy one-hand nursing access.
Medela Maternity & Nursing Tank
This nursing tank is ideal for layering! The wire-free design feels comfortable for breastfeeding mothers, while the “open-and-close” clips are easy to use. You’ll find yourself reaching for this nursing accessory for lazy days around the house.