The 17 Best Nursing Bras for Breastfeeding

To find the best nursing bra, keep these important shopping considerations in mind:

Timing: Ward off stress by purchasing nursing bras a few weeks before Baby arrives. Also keep in mind that breasts shrink after giving birth, so you’ll likely need to buy smaller nursing bras a few months into breastfeeding.

Comfort: The most comfortable nursing bras will have soft fabric to sooth chapped nipples, wide straps (especially if you have larger breasts), a back band that doesn’t dig into your skin, and no underwire. For added functionality, look for options with removable pads and easy access to your breasts.

Fit: A too-tight bra can cause mastitis and clogged milk ducts (yikes!) so it's important to get measured. Take advantage of professional bra fitting services, if they're available.

Support: Since your breasts will be heavy and full of milk, you’ll want an adequate amount of support to prevent backaches.