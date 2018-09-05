The 7 Best Labor and Delivery Gowns
Ditch the standard hospital attire and wear one of these stylish, comfortable, and affordable delivery gowns instead.
Best Delivery Gowns
It's no secret that hospital gowns are uncomfortable and unflattering–but who says you need to give birth in these starchy garments? Many companies nowadays produce stylish options for labor, delivery, and those precious postpartum moments. Check out our picks for the seven best birthing gowns, and consider stuffing one in your hospital bag!
Gownies
Most women don't feel their best in oversized, revealing, worn-a-million-times hospital attire. Thankfully, the Gownies delivery gowns from Baby Be Mine let you give birth in comfort and style. Choose from several different designs in a mix of colors and patterns, including polka dots and florals. $29.99-$34.99
Pretty Pushers
Worried that a store-bought labor gown will limit your mobility? Then pick up this 100% cotton option from Pretty Pushers, which features a tie-neck halter, low-cut back, adjustable closures, and a frontal opening. The affordable delivery gown comes in six different colors: black, ice blue, hot pink, cream, clover green, and olive. For an added cost, you can also choose dresses with ruffles. $29
- RELATED: How to Pack for the Hospital
Motherhood Maternity
This birthing gown by Motherhood Maternity stays put throughout labor, delivery, and nursing. You won't need to remove it for fetal monitoring and epidurals, thanks to strategically placed snaps and slits. The sleeveless V-neck number also allows for easy skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding. Choose from two designs: solid black and blush pink with polka dots. $39.98
Kindred Bravely
If comfort is your main priority, consider buying the The Bravely Labor and Delivery Gown. According to the Kindred Bravely website, the labor gown "combines the comfort of your favorite t-shirt with the functionality recommended by doctors and doulas." Moms will love the Velcro front, shoulder snaps, and large pockets. $24.99
Dressed to Deliver
Calling all fashion lovers! The 3-in-1 birthing gowns from Dressed to Deliver look nothing like standard-issue hospital gowns. The anti-microbial bamboo fabric and empire fit will keep you covered throughout your stay. Available in nine designs, the gown also includes shoulder snaps and a stomach opening. $69.99
PinkBlush
Not a big fan of dresses? Pick up a delivery robe instead! PinkBlush manufactures knee-length and floor-length robes in a variety of fashionable prints, ranging in color from yellow to pink to black. Some of the robes feature delicate lace trim along the hemline. $42-$56
Milkmaid
Milkmaid also sells birthing robes for moms-to-be. The tie closure gives full frontal access, which may come in handy in the delivery room. Made from soft jersey knit fabric, the garments have ¾ length sleeves and pockets. $64.95