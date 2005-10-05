Summer Style for Moms
summer_style_pix2
Mix and match the trendiest fashions of the season.
1. '70s-inspired rimless sunglasses. Christian Dior, $210. 2. Glitter and rhinestones: the newest twist on a tank. Joomi Joolz, $92. 3. Low-rise pants: the season's "it" item. Frankie B., $125. 4. Chic sack. MZ Wallace, $175.
5. Tennis anyone? Fila, $22.6. Wear anywhere flip-flops. Old Navy, $7.7. Perfectly preppy top. Lacoste, $70. 8. Striped belt, a trendy but classic coordinate. Rafe, $50.