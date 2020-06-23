We Found Sophie Turner's Soft and Flattering Maternity Leggings in an Unexpected Place

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sophie Turner was seen in the Beyond Yoga Midi Maternity Legging. They’re the perfect maternity staple, and they’re available at Zappos, along with four more comfortable maternity leggings.

If you're looking for pregnancy style inspiration, Sophie Turner is your gal. She was recently out in Los Angeles with husband Joe Jonas wearing a look that’s undoubtedly tough to pull off. Although the Game of Thrones actress does it effortlessly, we won’t be copying that white crop top any time soon—but we absolutely love the gray high-waist maternity leggings.

The leggings Turner was wearing are the Beyond Yoga Maternity Empire Waisted Spacedye Midi Leggings, and they’re perfect for your entire pregnancy and postpartum. They have a super soft moisture-wicking fabric that stretches with your body as it grows, and their show-stopping feature is the high waist that extends over your pregnant belly, providing a secure and flattering look. Plus, it will also offer plenty of coverage for breastfeeding.

Reviewers love the look and fit of the Beyond Yoga leggings and rave about the construction. “I own these in three colors,” writes one shopper, while another claims they “fit perfectly.” They also love that the belly band is the same color and material as the rest of the pants, making the leggings discreet enough to layer a shirt on top.

Leggings are a maternity must-have because they are comfy, can be dressed up or down, and are great for working out or running errands. Plus, they look just as good paired with sneakers as they do with sandals, and moms-to-be love their stretchiness and flattering look.