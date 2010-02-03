Classics Rock: Give New Life to Closet Stand-bys

Let a pantsuit clock in some overtime. Simply mix in chic separates, like this sleek body-hugging tunic sweater, over suit pants. Add a low-slung silver belt and shiny flats for just enough glitz.

Sweater, United Colors of Benetton, $59. Pants, BITTEN Sarah Jessica Parker, $19.98. Belt, Via Spiga, $80. Bag, Aldo, $40. Bracelets (top to bottom), Alltherageonline, $18; Antiquities, $55; Alltherageonline, $22. Shoes, Hush Puppies, $69.