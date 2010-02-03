Classics Rock: Give New Life to Closet Stand-bys
Not Just 9-to-5
Let a pantsuit clock in some overtime. Simply mix in chic separates, like this sleek body-hugging tunic sweater, over suit pants. Add a low-slung silver belt and shiny flats for just enough glitz.
Sweater, United Colors of Benetton, $59. Pants, BITTEN Sarah Jessica Parker, $19.98. Belt, Via Spiga, $80. Bag, Aldo, $40. Bracelets (top to bottom), Alltherageonline, $18; Antiquities, $55; Alltherageonline, $22. Shoes, Hush Puppies, $69.
Equestrian Chic
Soften things up by cinching your blazer -- a quick look-slim trick -- and pairing with capris and knee-high boots.
Jacket, BITTEN Sarah Jessica Parker, $19.98. Top, American Eagle Outfitters, $34.50. Pants, Dockers, $42. Necklace, Capelli New York, $12. Belt, American Eagle Outfitters, $24.50. Boots, Etienne Aigner, $159.
Office Casual
Comfy and casual without looking messy: Just match your slacks with a denim jacket and trendy track shoes.
Jacket, Apostrophe, $44. Top, DKNY JEANS, $69. Tee, Zena Jeans, $24. Bag, Aldo, $60. Shoes, Hush Puppies, $79.
All Business
A flirty skirt and lacy top can still mean business when you add a belted jacket and retro peep-toe pumps.
Top, American Eagle Outfitters, $29.50. Skirt, Pendleton, $128. Belt, American Eagle Outfitters, $24.50. Necklace, 2028, $48. Sunglasses, BITTEN Sarah Jessica Parker, $9.98. Shoes, Fitzwell, $74.95.
Go-To Skirt
An embellished printed tee adds laid-back, funky flair to a pencil skirt. Stick to a fitted top that hits at the waist to look more chic than biker chick. Details like a metallic purse and colored leather ankle boots show off your fun side.
Top, DKNY JEANS, $49. Skirt, Brooks Brothers, $188. Bracelets, Maurices, $8. Ring, Foxy Originals, $12. Bag, Loeffler Randall for Target, $24.99. Boots, Via Spiga, $295.
Satin Surprise
The most modern way to wear a silky tunic is over a slimming skirt. Add a belt to break up the length.
Top, Ali Ro, $160. Belt, Buji Baja by Hat Attack, $38. Boots, Apepazza, $185.
Color Counts
A curve-hugging sweater over a crisp button-down is the key to not looking like one of the guys. Brighten things up around the office with fun accessories like a floral bag or colorful flats.
Sweater, Chadwick's, $49.99. Shirt, Nautica, $69. Bag, LeSportsac boutique, $118. Shoes, American Eagle Outfitters, $34.50.
Be Mine
Valentine's Day dinner plans? Sweeten up your skirt with a flowy top, cropped cardigan, and metallic kitten heels.
Jacket, nicole by Nicole Miller for JCPenney, $48. Top, Esprit, $59.50. Shoes, Carlos by Carlos Santana, $89.
Jeans Substitute
Do away with the stockings on cold days by wearing a shirtdress over jeans. A layer of dark denim breaks up all-over prints. Go with a straight-leg jean to balance out a billowy top.
Dress, Donna Morgan, $160. Tank, Adea, $48. Jeans, Esprit, $89.50. Necklace, Laura J. Designs, $110. Bracelet, Roberta Chiarella, $58. Gold Bracelet, Alltherageonline, $20. Shoes, Etienne Aigner, $49.
Glam It Up
Make any pair of jeans look richer by adding a deep jewel-toned knit with eye-catching details.
Top, Liz Claiborne, $188. Jeans, Levi Strauss Signature, $19.95. Shoes, Aerosoles, $79.
Work Appropriate
Dark denim's fine for work when you wear with a tailored jacket, layered pearls, and classy flats.
Jacket, Pendleton, $198. Necklace, Carolee, $60. Shoes, Geox, $140.
Not-So-Everyday
A vest makes your everyday T-shirt-and-jeans trendy. And a few sparkles of gold amp up the chic factor.
Sweater, DKNY JEANS, $89. Top, American Eagle Outfitters, $39.50. Bag, Loeffler Randall for Target, $19.99. Shoes, Carlos by Carlos Santana, $89.
