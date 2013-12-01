Must-have Minis: 8 Beauty Finds in a Travel-Friendly Size

These travel-friendly treasures prove that good things come in small packages.
December 01, 2013
Credit: Photograph by Erica McCartney

1. We don't know what you'll love more: the flavors of eos Smooth Sphere Lip Balm 3-pack Holiday Collection (vanilla bean, sweet mint, and pomegranate raspberry) or the fun orbs they come in. $9.99, evolutionofsmooth.com

2. Quick-dry CoverGirl Outlast Stay Brilliant Glosstinis are about a third the size of regular polish, perfect for touch-ups. $2.99-$3.79, drugstore.com

3. Little lipstick, big smile! Grab bareMinerals Marvelous Moxie Lipstick Holiday Kit for five sassy shades. $29, bareminerals.com

4. Dab on gardenia-scented Kai Perfume Oil to experience a moment of Zen, even amid the holiday hustle and bustle. $48, kaifragrance.com

5. Yes to Cucumbers On-the- Go Facial Towelettes whisk away makeup and soothe skin with cucumber, aloe, and green tea. $2.99, yestocarrots.com

6. Soften hands in a flash with ultra-hydrating L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream in Rose Tenderness, a new holiday scent. $12, usa.loccitane.com

7. Snake Charmer Minimergency Kit for Her offers quick fixes for any beauty -- or carpool -- crisis with mending supplies, stain remover, and 15 other helpers. $15, pinchprovisions.com

8. A cult fave for its soft shine and long-lasting hold, L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray is a holiday-hairstyle essential. $6.99, drugstore.com

