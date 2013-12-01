Must-have Minis: 8 Beauty Finds in a Travel-Friendly Size
1. We don't know what you'll love more: the flavors of eos Smooth Sphere Lip Balm 3-pack Holiday Collection (vanilla bean, sweet mint, and pomegranate raspberry) or the fun orbs they come in. $9.99, evolutionofsmooth.com
2. Quick-dry CoverGirl Outlast Stay Brilliant Glosstinis are about a third the size of regular polish, perfect for touch-ups. $2.99-$3.79, drugstore.com
3. Little lipstick, big smile! Grab bareMinerals Marvelous Moxie Lipstick Holiday Kit for five sassy shades. $29, bareminerals.com
4. Dab on gardenia-scented Kai Perfume Oil to experience a moment of Zen, even amid the holiday hustle and bustle. $48, kaifragrance.com
5. Yes to Cucumbers On-the- Go Facial Towelettes whisk away makeup and soothe skin with cucumber, aloe, and green tea. $2.99, yestocarrots.com
6. Soften hands in a flash with ultra-hydrating L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream in Rose Tenderness, a new holiday scent. $12, usa.loccitane.com
7. Snake Charmer Minimergency Kit for Her offers quick fixes for any beauty -- or carpool -- crisis with mending supplies, stain remover, and 15 other helpers. $15, pinchprovisions.com
8. A cult fave for its soft shine and long-lasting hold, L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray is a holiday-hairstyle essential. $6.99, drugstore.com
