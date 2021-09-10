11 Tips for Awesome Hair With Little Effort
Regardless of their hair type, texture, or color, all moms are bonded by the desire to have awesome hair without putting in a lot of effort. These new products help make that happen.
Brighten Dull Color
Schwarzkopf Color Boost either gives an assist to the hair color you have (Red amplifies ginger hues) or evens out its tone (Cool Blonde cancels out brassiness). Mix one to five drops into your usual conditioner (more drops equal more intensity), then work the mix through from roots to tips and rinse after five minutes.
Prevent Frizz
A hair cream that lets you air-dry without the staticky aftermath is the ultimate beauty unicorn, especially for straight or wavy types. R+Co COOL WIND pH Perfect Air-Dry Crème keeps hair at a pH of 5 to 5.75, which helps counteract humidity's frizz-inducing effects.
Boost Shine Fast
Chris Appleton + Color Wow Money Masque, a collaboration with the celebrity hair guru, has plant-derived proteins and sea kelp to give hair strength and glossiness without weighing it down. After shampooing, put the mask on for up to five minutes, then rinse.
Get a Better Blowout
The chic-looking T3 AireBrush Duo makes post-wash styling less of a time suck since it lets you dry and style in one step. You can create sleek and straight looks with the paddle brush, pictured, or pump up the volume with the round brush. Both are included.
Zap Oily Strands
Living Proof dry shampoo has long had cult-favorite status. The latest iteration, Perfect hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo, takes that formula to the next level: Like the original, it has the same molecules that absorb sweat, odor, and oil, but it doesn't leave a powdery residue. Spritz it at roots and zhuzh hair for a head that looks and feels freshly washed.
Suds Up Sans Sulfates
Members of the curl squad know that sulfates, the cleaning agents in shampoo, can be too drying. The hitch: Sulfates are also what give shampoos their satisfying foaminess. Enter Carol's Daughter Wash Day Delight Water-to-Foam Shampoo With Rose Water, which provides both lather and a nonstripping cleanse, thanks to a gentle micellar water formula that acts like a grease magnet.
Treat Dandruff Daily
Head & Shoulders Supreme Scalp Moisturizer With Hemp Seed Oil is a lightweight cream that you can smooth onto wet or dry hair up to four times a day, or whenever you feel itchy. The active ingredient, pyrithione zinc, combats dandruff, and hempseed oil helps relieve an inflamed scalp.
Wash With Less Waste
For anyone and everyone trying to cut back on plastic, Garnier Whole Blends Shampoo Bar comes in cardboard packaging and offers formulas for dry, normal, fine, or weak hair. The plant-based bar is free of silicones and preservatives, and gives a long-lasting clean. To use: Lather up the bar, rub onto wet hair, then rinse away.
P.S. Hair Needs Moisture Too
Your average styling routine can zap moisture from scalp and strands. Here's how to get more of it from root to tip.
Stimulate Your Scalp
Your scalp's built-in moisturizing oils, called sebum, provide nourishment for your strands. Massage a paddle brush at the roots, then glide it down to distribute that moisture, says Tommy Buckett, a celebrity hairstylist at Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon, in New York City.
Apply an Oil
When your hair gets wet, it swells, which allows proteins to leach out. Research shows that coating dry hair in a vegetable oil like coconut, found in OGX Extra Strength Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil Penetrating Oil, before shampooing can prevent that loss of strength.
Consider a Mask
Apply a deep conditioner once or twice a week to moisturize and flatten the outer layers of all strands so they can better fend off damage. Buckett suggests opting for one that's rich in fatty acids, like avocado. Try Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Mask.
This article originally appeared in Parents magazine's October 2021 issue as "Hair Game Changers." Want more from the magazine? Sign up for a monthly print subscription here
