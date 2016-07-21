5 Time-Saving Beauty Tips from Top Mom Bloggers

Mornings feel like a three-ring circus? Steal these time-saving tips from top beauty bloggers who also happen to be busy moms, just like you.

1. Spray on Your Mani

Emily L. Foley, of EmilySuggests.com, recommends using the new spray-on nail polishes to rescue a chipping manicure. They take under five minutes to apply, and your nails are completely dry after. First, brush an adhesive base coat like China Glaze Strong Adhesion Base Coat along the tips, then spray. Follow with a layer of quick-drying topcoat, then wash your hands with mild soap and water to remove the excess. (BTW, you can try this technique with glitter polish too.) China Glaze Coloured Nail Spray comes in four fun shades.

2. Ombre Your Lips

To create the illusion of a plumper pout, try this trick from Ellarie, known as @ellarie to her 1 million Instagram fans: Fill the corners of your lips with a darker shade of lipstick, dab a lighter color in the center, then blend the edges. NYX Cosmetics Ombré Lip Duo eliminates any guesswork.

3. Focus on Your Brows

All agree: Well-groomed brows instantly polish your look (you can even skip shadow when you're really pressed). The new stains are easy to control, have serious lasting power, and fill in with a simple swipe. Hard Candy Brow Ink has a micro-bristled wand applicator, and the stain won't budge for up to 24 hours.

4. Pat on a Flawless Complexion

Cushion compact foundations with SPF and antioxidants are the perfect shortcut to smooth skin, because they save you from having to slather on a serum, moisturizer, SPF, and foundation. Coco Park, of TheBeautyWolf.com, loves them because there's also no time consuming blending. Simply pat the cushion on your skin. (To avoid streaking, imagine you're dabbing a stamp rather than wielding a paintbrush.) Botanic Farm Dot Art Collection CC Cushion in Purple lets you try out color correcting with extra benefits. The lavender shade brightens up tired skin, and the formula hydrates with fruit extracts.

5. Intensify Your Eye Shadow