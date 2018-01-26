These Latina Moms Are Taking Over the Beauty Industry

Jackie HernandezMexican-American, Los Angeles

At 24, Hernandez wasn’t interested in a beauty career (she had her heart set on being an actress), but she enrolled in beauty school to keep her older sister company. “Then, in my free time, I started creating YouTube tutorials to share what I was learning,” says Hernandez, also known on social media as @MakeupByJH. After two years, she was ready to turn her vlogging hobby into a full-time job. She went from filming in her bathroom to converting a room in her house into a professional studio. “I posted fresh content in Spanish every week, and I was always personable and offered a lot of explanation,” says Hernandez, who has racked up almost 2 million subscribers. Her next step: launching her own makeup brand J'Dez Beauty. “It was difficult, but I saved money for three years, found a cosmetic chemist and lab to work with, tested lots of formulas, and was then able to offer two liquid lipsticks,” she says. “A few months later, I launched three more, plus a highlighter palette. I’m so happy that it’s doing well.”

Her Top Beauty Favorites: J'Dez Matte Lipsticks, Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup, Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara.