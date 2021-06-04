7 Super-Speedy Face and Hair Masks Perfect for Busy Parents

Best For Hair Damage: 2 Minutes

For those with chemically treated hair or who use a hot tool on the reg, adding in a heavy-duty mask like Pantene Miracle Rescue Intense Rescue Shots can help mend strands and prevent split ends. The ampoules are individually dosed with lipids, a building block for hair that penetrates strands rather than just coating them. Smooth through freshly washed sections from root to tip, with an eye toward any areas of damage.