4 Quick, Easy, and Pretty Takes on the 'Mom Bun'

All Pinned Up

To prep: Hair that’s slightly dirty is a plus—it’s easy to slick back. But if you’ve just washed it, use a prep spray such as IGK Good Behavior and blow-dry.

To style: Brush hair into a high ponytail. “Next, divide the tail into two sections and twist each. Then, holding them by the ends, wrap the sections around each other into a bun. Pin with bobby pins so the bun stays,” says Lacy Redway, Unilever global hair-care brand ambassador and the stylist who created these looks. “Go with what forms—no two buns are alike.” For an eye-catching finish, stack rose-gold bobby pins from the T3 Clip Kit.