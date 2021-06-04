4 Quick, Easy, and Pretty Takes on the 'Mom Bun'
Just in time for the humidity, four ways to glow up the bun for various hair types.
All Pinned Up
To prep: Hair that’s slightly dirty is a plus—it’s easy to slick back. But if you’ve just washed it, use a prep spray such as IGK Good Behavior and blow-dry.
To style: Brush hair into a high ponytail. “Next, divide the tail into two sections and twist each. Then, holding them by the ends, wrap the sections around each other into a bun. Pin with bobby pins so the bun stays,” says Lacy Redway, Unilever global hair-care brand ambassador and the stylist who created these looks. “Go with what forms—no two buns are alike.” For an eye-catching finish, stack rose-gold bobby pins from the T3 Clip Kit.
Bantu Knots
To prep: “The healthier your texture, the easier it is to create this beautiful, protective look, so infuse as much moisture as you can, starting in the shower,” Redway says. Wet hair and apply Nexxus Curl Define Ultra-8 Pre-Wash Treatment by section. After 10 minutes, rinse, then use shampoo and conditioner.
To style: While hair is damp, apply TRESemmé Flawless Curls Defining Cream then divide hair into small sections, twirling each into a knot and securing with a clear elastic and, if you like, some gold string too.
Make It a Double
To prep: For super-defined, bouncy curls, Redway worked a curl cream into each coil while it was wet. (If you have 3c curls like these, try Miss Jessie’s Multicultural Curls.) “Then dry with a diffuser, slowly rotating your head as you go to ensure a uniform shape,” Redway says.
To style: Make a zigzag
or middle part with the end of
a rattail comb. Then—if you want—smooth your hairline with a mini boar-bristle brush coated in styling cream. Pull each side of your hair into a high bun, and secure with bobby pins. “I love that a few pieces escaped,” Redway notes.
Half Up
To prep: “A dollop of mousse finger-combed through slightly damp hair helps to coax out any texture and create body and grit,” Redway says. We like Hairitage Curl Enhancing Foam.
To style: Gather the top half of your hair and pull it through a ponytail holder once, then pull it halfway through a second time and wrap and pin the remaining tail around the knot you’ve made—or let the ends stick out for a less fussy, woke-up-like-this finish.
This article originally appeared in Parents magazine's July 2021 issue as "Mom Bun, But Make It Fun." Want more from the magazine? Sign up for a monthly print subscription here
